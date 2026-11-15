YSRCP Sets Strategy for Upcoming Gram Panchayat Elections

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday said party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed party supporters to contest every sarpanch and ward seat in the upcoming gram panchayat elections, according to a press release issued by the YSRCP state office.

Addressing parliamentary and Assembly constituency observers via teleconference, Reddy urged party leaders and cadres to ensure a strong contest in every village, regardless of the outcome, the release stated. According to the party statement, Reddy noted that panchayat elections are important for strengthening the party at the grassroots level and preparing for future elections, even though candidates do not contest on party symbols.

Referring to the recent municipal, ZPTC, and MPTC elections, he alleged that ruling-party leaders had used officials and police to intimidate candidates and obstruct nominations, polling, and counting. On candidate selection, Reddy asked leaders to choose nominees based on local support, reservation requirements, leadership ability, and capacity to campaign, rather than financial means alone.

He stated that constituency in-charges, local leaders, and village committees should make these decisions collectively and encourage willing candidates to file nominations. The YSRCP coordinator further instructed observers to collect video and photographic evidence of any nomination obstruction, intimidation, improper rejection of nominations, or alleged police misuse. He asked them to lodge complaints promptly with the authorities, preserve evidence for legal action, and coordinate unresolved issues with district and regional leaders or the party's central office.

Observers have also been directed to visit their assigned areas, monitor nominations closely over the next ten days, and submit reports on election preparations, irregularities, and party performance. Reddy said the party had conveyed Jagan Mohan Reddy's message to around 1.14 lakh workers and urged leaders to use party, media, and social media networks to highlight election-related concerns, the release added.