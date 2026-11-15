India U19 Lifts 2026 ACC Asia Cup After Last Over Win vs Pakistan

Extending the post-Diwali celebrations across borders, the India Under-19 cricket team delivered a nerve-wracking, last-over masterclass to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan Under-19 by just one wicket in the final of the 2026 ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup on Saturday. In a high-scoring thriller at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground that went down to the absolute wire, India successfully chased down a massive target of 338 in the final over, finishing at 339/9 to lift the coveted continental trophy.

Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan played crucial roles in the memorable triumph, with Ulva remaining unbeaten on 49 off just 26 deliveries to guide India across the finish line. India pulled off a remarkable turnaround, snatching victory from the brink of defeat. Pakistan, after winning the toss and opting to bat, posted an imposing 337/9 in their 50 overs.

Usman Khan led the batting charge with a brilliant 107 off 111 deliveries, striking 11 fours and three sixes. Abdul Qadir provided the much-needed acceleration with 80 off just 54 balls, including eight sixes and three fours. Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf also made a valuable contribution, scoring 63 off 60 deliveries, while Ahmed Hussain added 17 runs. For India, Kavya Patel was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 68 runs, while Chigurupati Venkata picked up three wickets.

In reply, India got off to a steady start, with captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani scoring 80 off 101 balls. Aaryavir Sehwag contributed 58 off 61 deliveries, while Manal Chauhan kept India's hopes alive with an attacking 47 off just 32 balls. However, wickets at regular intervals put India under pressure before Mohit Ulva produced a match-winning unbeaten knock of 49 off just 26 deliveries, striking five fours and three sixes. Chigurupati Venkata provided valuable support with an unbeaten 11 off eight balls as India completed the thrilling chase. For Pakistan, Rizwanullah picked up three wickets, while Niqab Shafiq claimed two. The victory marked a memorable triumph for the Indian youngsters, who held their nerve in a high-pressure final to overcome their arch-rivals and secure the continental crown.