India U19 team pulled off a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday, November 14. The Boys in Blue, led by Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, defeated arch-rivals to clinch their record-extending ninth U19 Asia Cup triumph and the first since 2021.

With a 338-run target, India chased down the target with three balls to spare, with Mohit Ulva (49*) and Manal Chauhan (43) forming a crucial 57-run stand for the ninth wicket, followed by the former's unbeaten 30-run stand with Chigurupati Venkata (11*) for the final wicket to take the team past the finish line in 49.3 overs.

THE IMPOSSIBLE IS NOW HISTORY!

The Boys in Blue rise above the odds to dethrone Pakistan and be crowned as the new Champions in DP World Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026!

#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #PAKvIND Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 14, 2026

Earlier, skipper Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (80), Aaryavir Sehwag (58), VK Vineeth (24), and Anvay Dravid (19) played vital supporting knocks to keep the chase on track before the lower-order heroics sealed the sensational win.

Also Read:India U19 Lifts 2026 ACC Asia Cup After Last Over Win vs Pakistan

How Did India Pull Off a Thrilling Victory?

India had a great start to their 338-run target, with openers Aaryavir Sehwag and captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani putting on a magnificent 95-run partnership for the opening wicket. Following Aaryavir's dismissal, Raichandani was joined by VK Vineeth to carry on India's innings and formed a 51-run stand for the second wicket before the captain's dismissal at 146/2.

Thereafter, India's batting line-up suffered a middle-order wobble as they were reduced to 186/4 before further plunging to 252/8 in 41.3 overs, losing six wickets for 106 runs in a dramatic collapse that left the tail-enders with a mountain to climb. At that time, India needed 86 runs off 51 deliveries with only two wickets in hand.

However, Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan revived the Boys in Blue's hopes of chasing down the target through a crucial 57-run partnership off just 39 balls, bringing the equation down to 29 runs in the final three overs of the match. Following Manal's dismissal, the onus fell on Mohit to pull off the chase.

Mohit Ulva makes it look effortless.

A massive hit over long-on as India inch closer to keeping the chase alive!

Watch Pakistan vs India in the DP World Men's U19 Asia Cup, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & amp; Sony LIV.

#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #PAKvIND Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 14, 2026

Mohit Ulva and Chigurupati Venkata remained composed under pressure despite Pakistan's bowling attack's attempt to break their stubborn resistance. The final wicket pair brought India's equation down to 8 runs off 6 balls to win the match, putting arch-rivals under pressure.

INDIA, AGAINST ALL ODDS!

From the brink of defeat to the top of Asia! Mohit Ulva delivers a knock to remember, sealing a sensational win for India in the U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan!

#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #PAKvIND Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 14, 2026

When India needed three runs off the final ball to win, Mohit Ulva hit a four to seal the dramatic victory, sparking euphoric celebrations in the Indian dugout as the Boys in Blue clinched their record-extending ninth U19 Asia Cup crown.

'Absolute Cinema': India U19's Stunning Chase Stuns Fans

India U19's thrilling victory over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final has sparked widespread reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the team's remarkable comeback and the lower-order batters' composure under pressure.

Taking to their X handles, many fans described the contest as 'absolute cinema' and hailed it as one of the most memorable matches of the year. Several users praised Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan for their crucial contributions, while others marvelled at India's ability to recover from a seemingly hopeless position.

Another section of fans called it one of the finest chases in Indian cricket, with some describing it as the 'best chase in Indian cricket history,' while a few labelled it 'one of the craziest matches and chases.' Others praised Mohit Ulva for his composure in the closing stages of the final.

Best chase in Indian cricket history Absolute cinema!

#INDvsPAK Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) November 14, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra One of the most memorable matches.

Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan. WOW.

How did they pull that off. Superb. ❤️

- Aarish (@aarisha_fabgirl) November 14, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra We have done the unthinkable here. What a win. What a comeback.

- Anshumaan Singh (@anshum2025) November 14, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra One of the finest knocks. This match will be remembered for years!

- CodeAfterDark (@codeafterdark26) November 14, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Absolute cinema.. Pak came prepared for India's top order but our tailenders humbled them... bottom of the lineup is plenty to get the job done! Classic!!

- Homo-श्रीमद्-Sapiens (@Savagepkp) November 14, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Nerves of Steel shown by Indian U19 Boys

Especially Manan, Mohit & amp; Venkata

What a win.. Pakistan are shocked

India have chases 334 against Pakistan U19 to win the Asia CUP

What a game

Absolutely nail bitting stuff.. a match for ages

- Madhur Kapoor (@MadhurKapoor12) November 14, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Unbelievable win. Take a bow Mohit. Well played Manal, Lakshya, Aryavir. Great job guys. So proud of you all.

Jai Hind

- Sandeep (@sandeep_sep19) November 14, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Mohit Ulva was absolutely ice cool at the end. What alast-ball thriller.

- Mussarat Zia (@mussarat_zia) November 14, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Bhai WTF

I abandoned it mid match when they needed 87 in 40 odd balls and two wickets in hand, greatest match of the year for me

- Siddharth Kumar (@Siddhar13530392) November 14, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra What a match bhai after a long time I have seen such a good match

- Rizup (@Rishabharora0) November 14, 2026

We have done the unthinkable here. What a win. What a comeback.

- Anshumaan Singh (@anshum2025) November 14, 2026

We won what a match thriller ❤️‍❤️‍

Congratulations to each and every player

Manal Chauhan what a player simply clutch ❤️‍ Jose Raghu #985 (@RaghuramreddyD) November 14, 2026

Unreal comeback..I thought they will lose with 100 runs

- Ujjwal (@iujjwal_x) November 14, 2026

This was an incredible comeback. Monstrous chase with Mohit coming in late and running out of partners.

- Guruprasad⭐⭐ (@BengaluruFC_777) November 14, 2026

One of the most memorable matches.

Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan. WOW.

How did they pull that off. Superb. ❤️

- Virat Hindu 1992 ⚔ ⚡ (@ViratHindu1992) November 14, 2026

One of the craziest match and chase.

- Jagdish (@salgotraja) November 14, 2026

Unreal comeback

- Setul (@Setul) November 14, 2026

Team India finished second on the points table of Group A with two wins against Nepal and UAE and a defeat against Pakistan, before defeating Afghanistan in the semifinal. Eventually, the Boys in Blue avenged their group-stage defeat to Pakistan by beating them in the final to clinch the U19 Asia Cup 2026 title.

Also Read:Cricketer Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings at Mumbai Siddhivinayak Temple