Malini Awasthi Highlights Growing Global Reach Of Chhath Puja Fest

Folk singer Malini Awasthi extended her wishes to devotees on the occasion of Chhath Puja, highlighting the festival's growing popularity across the country and around the world. Speaking in Lucknow, Malini Awasthi said that the excitement surrounding Chhath begins with the arrival of the month of Kartik and that the festival has become a significant celebration for nature worshippers across the globe.

"As soon as the month of Kartik begins, an excitement for Chhath spreads across all of India and the entire world. First of all, I extend my best wishes and pray to Chhathi Maiya that every wish of every devotee is fulfilled," she told ANI.

Describing the festival as an occasion marked by collective devotion and traditional rituals, the singer said that Chhath is observed by entire families with faith and purity. "This is a fast that is observed by the entire family with proper rituals, devotion, and pure spirit," she said.

Highlighting how the festival has expanded beyond its traditional regions, Malini Awasthi said that Chhath, which is widely associated with Bihar and Jharkhand, has now gained recognition across the world. "The grand festival of Chhath has crossed the borders of Bihar and Jharkhand...," she added.

The folk singer also shared that she was participating in singing Chhath songs as the festival had commenced, describing the celebrations as a wave of devotion spreading across different parts of the world. "All of us are singing Chhath songs because the festival of Chhath has begun, and it is a three-day fast, so during this three-day fast, a wave of Chhath has spread everywhere across the entire world," she said.

The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. On the second day, known as Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water. The fast is broken after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, usually comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. Thereafter, devotees observe a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without food or water. On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya. The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun at dawn. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families. This year, Chhath Puja began with Nahay Khay on November 13. The festival will continue with Kharna on November 14, followed by Sandhya Arghya on November 15, when devotees will offer prayers to the setting Sun. The celebrations will conclude with Usha Arghya on November 16, as devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun.