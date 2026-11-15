Akshara Singh Celebrates Chhath Puja With Family in Patna Today

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 14 (ANI): As Chhath Puja celebrations continue across the country, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is observing the festival with her family in Patna. The actress celebrated the Kharna ritual on Saturday and took part in the preparations for the festival at her home. Chhath Puja holds special importance in Bihar and several other parts of the country. Akshara, who is known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema, celebrated the second day of the four-day festival with traditional rituals. Speaking to ANI, the actress shared how she started her day by visiting the Ganga to collect holy water before joining her family in preparing the Kharna prasad.“Today is the day of Kharna. We have entered the second day of Chhath. This morning I went to the Ganga, brought Gangajal from there, and together with the entire family, got busy preparing the prasad. Chhath holds great importance for me, which is why today I observe Chhath myself. We will all eat the prasad together, and tomorrow preparations for the evening Arghya will take place,” she said. Akshara also prepared the traditional Kharna prasad, which includes jaggery kheer, puris and bananas. The preparations were carried out using traditional utensils and a clay stove. The four-day Chhath festival began with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on the second day. On this day, devotees observe a fast from morning until evening and break it after offering prayers and preparing the traditional prasad. The third day is marked by Sandhya Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun. This is followed by a 36-hour fast, which continues until the final day of the festival. The celebrations conclude with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is observed to thank him for sustaining life on Earth. The festival is celebrated with great devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal. It is also observed by Indian communities living abroad. (ANI)