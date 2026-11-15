Bihar CM Inspects Patna Sahib Station Link Road Under JP Ganga Project

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 14 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday inspected the under-construction 1.5-kilometre link road connecting Patna Sahib Railway Station to Patna Ghat under the JP Ganga Path project and directed officials to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe while ensuring high quality, a release said.

During the inspection near Patna City, Road Construction Department Principal Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pal briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the project. He informed that the link road is being built for Rs 52.54 crore, with construction work having commenced on April 5, 2025. Starting from Patna Sahib Railway Station, the link road connects to the Patna Ghat point of the JP Ganga Path and also includes the construction of a flyover on Ashok Rajpath.

Highlighting the benefits of the project, Chief Minister Choudhary said the link road will ensure direct connectivity between Patna Sahib Railway Station and the JP Ganga Path, while helping ease traffic congestion in the Ashok Rajpath and Marufganj Mandi areas. He added that the project will improve road connectivity for Dalhatta, Charkhipar, and adjoining localities. Additionally, the JP Ganga Path will be linked to the new NH-30 via a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Patna Sahib Railway Station.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to providing better road infrastructure and traffic facilities to citizens, the Chief Minister stated that the link road will significantly ease commuting and streamline traffic movement for the residents of Patna City. Principal Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pal, Urban Development and Housing Department Secretary Animesh Parashar, Municipal Commissioner Yashpal Meena, District Magistrate Kundan Kumar, and other senior officials were present during the inspection.