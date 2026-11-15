DRI Seizes 20kg of Methamphetamine Hidden in Tipper Truck in Assam

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Continuing its major crackdown on trafficking of contraband in the North Eastern region of the country, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in an intelligence-led operation conducted jointly with the personnel of the 38 Battalion of Assam Rifles, seized 20 kg of methamphetamine tablets (commonly known as yaba) from a tipper truck on 12th November 2026.

Acting on an intelligence input, DRI officers intercepted a Tata tipper truck near Borkhola in Cachar district and, during its detailed inspection, with the assistance of a mechanic, officers detected a specially concealed cavity in the upper inner portion of the truck's right-side panel. The panel bore signs of cutting and welding, which had been camouflaged with cement and paint.

Upon opening the cavity, officers recovered 32 packets containing pinkish-orange tablets suspected to be methamphetamine. The recovery comprised 17 brick-shaped packets weighing 1 kg each and 15 rectangular packets weighing 200 grams each. Preliminary field tests on representative samples using an NDPS Field Detection Kit indicated the presence of amphetamine, according to the release from the Ministry of Finance.

The recovered tablets, weighing 20 kg in total, along with the truck, were seized under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The occupant of the truck was arrested under the provisions of the Act. The operation has exposed an innovative concealment method involving a fabricated cavity inside the side panel of a tipper truck, with the opening camouflaged using cement and paint to evade detection during routine checks.