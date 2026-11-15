Tusk Rejects Presidential Invitation Amid Deepening Polish Court Dispute
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has refused to participate in discussions proposed by President Karol Nawrocki to address the country's escalating constitutional court dispute, arguing that the disagreement over the institution's leadership has already been resolved.
Speaking to journalists in Dublin following a European summit on Friday, Tusk ruled out further negotiations concerning the Constitutional Tribunal, which has been at the center of a political confrontation since an intervention at its headquarters in Warsaw two weeks earlier.
"The matter of the Constitutional Tribunal has been settled," Tusk said, acknowledging that Nawrocki and opposition parties did not accept the new arrangements. "I am not waiting for the approval of those who for years were destroying the justice system in Poland," he added.
The prime minister maintained that the tribunal had resumed its activities and was making progress toward returning to normal operations.
His decision not to attend highlights the growing political tensions between Tusk's pro-European governing coalition and Nawrocki, who is aligned with the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party. The disagreement centers on competing positions regarding the legitimacy and leadership of Poland's highest constitutional judicial institution.
Meanwhile, the president's office announced Thursday that representatives of all parliamentary political groups had been invited to participate in consultations scheduled for Monday at Belweder Palace in Warsaw, as Nawrocki seeks discussions on resolving the ongoing institutional dispute.
Speaking to journalists in Dublin following a European summit on Friday, Tusk ruled out further negotiations concerning the Constitutional Tribunal, which has been at the center of a political confrontation since an intervention at its headquarters in Warsaw two weeks earlier.
"The matter of the Constitutional Tribunal has been settled," Tusk said, acknowledging that Nawrocki and opposition parties did not accept the new arrangements. "I am not waiting for the approval of those who for years were destroying the justice system in Poland," he added.
The prime minister maintained that the tribunal had resumed its activities and was making progress toward returning to normal operations.
His decision not to attend highlights the growing political tensions between Tusk's pro-European governing coalition and Nawrocki, who is aligned with the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party. The disagreement centers on competing positions regarding the legitimacy and leadership of Poland's highest constitutional judicial institution.
Meanwhile, the president's office announced Thursday that representatives of all parliamentary political groups had been invited to participate in consultations scheduled for Monday at Belweder Palace in Warsaw, as Nawrocki seeks discussions on resolving the ongoing institutional dispute.
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