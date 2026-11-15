Rajasthan Minister Slams Gehlot Over Jal Jeevan Mission Corruption

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister and Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary on Saturday hit back at former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding a video titled 'Budget Files,' noting that Gehlot is now raising questions about the very 'Jal Jeevan Mission' that was marred by large-scale corruption during his own tenure. Choudhary said that it is a classic case of the proverbial "cat setting off for a pilgrimage after devouring nine hundred mice."

According to a press release, Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary stated that the state's reputation suffered due to irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission between 2018 and 2023, and the ambitious scheme was plagued by serious allegations, including the laying of pipelines only on paper and the construction of water tanks without providing actual connections. Even the then-PHE Minister had to go to jail in connection with this matter. He alleged that the Congress government turned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious initiative aimed at providing tap water to every household into a hub for corruption.

The PHE Minister further noted that during the Gehlot administration, over a thousand crore rupees from the scheme's budget lapsed, and the stipulated deadline expired. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma personally travelled to Delhi to secure an extension of the deadline from the Central government and ensured the effective utilisation of the lapsed funds, thereby revitalising the project. The current state government is accelerating the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, and so far, tap water has been provided to more than 1.5 million (15 lakh) rural households.

The Minister stated that instead of questioning the data, Gehlot should explain why, during his tenure, pipelines were laid only on paper, why water tanks were never connected to the supply network, and what action was taken against those responsible for corruption within the scheme. Choudhary noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the state government is taking historic steps toward water security and self-reliance. Work orders worth ₹26,000 crore have already been issued under the 'Ram Jal Setu' link project. Similarly, efforts are underway to secure additional water for the state through the Yamuna Water Agreement and the Kishau Dam Agreement, which will benefit the Shekhawati region.

He alleged that the Gehlot administration allowed the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to fall prey to corruption, whereas the Bhajanlal-led government has brought the mission back on track and is working with firm commitment to make the state water-self-reliant, adding that the people of Rajasthan are well aware of the reality of the Congress regime. "Gehlot cannot conceal his government's failures and misdeeds by releasing 'Budget Files' videos. Our government is delivering results on the ground, while Gehlot is merely raising questions through videos," Choudhary said. (ANI)