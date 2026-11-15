PM Modi Congratulates Indian U19 Team on Winning 2026 Asia Cup Title

New Delhi [India] November 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian Under-19 cricket team for winning the 2026 ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup, praising the young cricketers for their impressive performance and saying their success would inspire several youngsters. India U19 secured a thrilling one-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to clinch the 2026 ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup title in a dramatic final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Chasing a challenging target of 338 runs, India held their nerve to reach 339/9 in the final over of a high-scoring encounter. In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed pride in the team's achievement and extended his best wishes to the players for their future endeavours. "Outstanding day for Indian cricket! Immensely proud of our young cricketers for today's impressive performance and for winning the Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Their success will inspire several youngsters. Best wishes to the team for their endeavours ahead," PM Modi said. Outstanding day for Indian cricket! Immensely proud of our young cricketers for today's impressive performance and for winning the Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Their success will inspire several youngsters. Best wishes to the team for their endeavours ahead. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2026 Chasing a daunting target of 338, India completed the chase at 339/9 in the final over, with Mohit Ulva playing a decisive role through his unbeaten 49 off just 26 deliveries. Coming in at number 10 with India at 252/8, Ulva stitched together a crucial 57-run partnership with Manal Chauhan, who scored 47 off 32 balls, before combining with Chigurupati Venkata for an unbeaten 30-run stand to seal the victory. Earlier, Pakistan posted 337/9 in their allotted 50 overs, powered by Usman Khan's 107 off 111 deliveries, Abdul Qadir's 80 off 54 balls and captain Farhan Yousaf's 63 off 60 deliveries. For India, Kavya Patel claimed four wickets, while Chigurupati Venkata picked up three. Aaryavir Sehwag, who scored 58 in the final, was named Player of the Tournament after finishing as the highest run-scorer with 361 runs in five matches. (ANI)