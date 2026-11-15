Ashwini Vaishnaw Stresses Need for Domestic Semiconductor Machinery

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday stressed the need for India to develop and manufacture its own machinery and high-precision components used in semiconductor manufacturing, as the country works towards building a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem.

During his visit to the Ethereal Machines facility in Bengaluru, Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of strengthening domestic capabilities in producing advanced equipment required for semiconductor manufacturing. The minister said, "In the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is important that India develops and manufactures its own machines and high-precision components required for semiconductor manufacturing." He further said, "Ethereal Machines facility is playing an important role in this direction by producing advanced machinery and high-precision components."

The minister also reiterated the Central Government's commitment to building a strong semiconductor ecosystem in India. His remarks come days after the government launched the Semicon 2.0 web application portal on November 6, opening applications for semiconductor machinery and materials, setting up more fabrication plants, and strengthening chip assembly, testing and packaging facilities. According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Semicon 2.0 has been approved with a total outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore. One of the six major focus areas under the programme is the domestic development of machinery and materials required for semiconductor production. The government had earlier stated that companies involved in manufacturing and research and development of semiconductor machinery, along with materials, chemicals and gases used in chip production, would be eligible for incentives under the programme. The latest official data released on November 6 showed that 12 semiconductor projects had been approved across six states under the first phase of the Semicon India Programme, involving cumulative investments of over Rs 1.64 lakh crore. Of these, five projects had commenced commercial production as of October 2026. The government's focus under Semicon 2.0 is to expand India's semiconductor capabilities beyond chip manufacturing and packaging to include the machinery, materials and other components required across the semiconductor production process. (ANI)