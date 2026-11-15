Jagan Reddy Slams Naidu for Taking Credit for State's AEI Ranking Rise

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of taking credit for the state's improvement in the Access (In) Equality Index (AEI) ranking. He asserted that its progress from 10th to third position between the 2021 and 2024 reports was achieved during the YSRCP government's tenure.

In a post on X, Jagan described the development as another instance of "credit chori" and alleged that Naidu was claiming credit for an achievement that was not attributable to his government. ' ': ' ( () ) - Mr. @ncbn garu, once again unabashedly takes the bows for an achievement that is not attributable to him.

The OP Jindal Global University in association with CNES (Centre for New Economic Studies) published a report in 2024 and ranked the States on five key pillars crucial to social and human development and also ranked States on the basis of a composite index arrived at by assigning weights to the pillars. The university in association with CNES has conducted a similar exercise in 2021 and published a report.

It is noteworthy that with respect to the 2021 AEI report, for majority of the indicators, the source of statistics utilized for ranking of States pertain to period prior to 2019 and for the 2024 AEI report, for all the indicators, the source of statistics pertain to the period 2021 to 2023. Therefore one can surmise that comparing both the reports ably provides the socio economic picture before and after the formation of YSRCP Govemment.

With respect to 'Health Index Score' Pillar, Andhra Pradesh was ranked 8 amongst States in 2021 report (on the basis of statistics majorly pertaining to period prior to 2019) and the State's rank improved to 2" in 2024 report (on the basis of the statistics entirely pertaining to the period of the YSRCP Government). With respect to 'Socio Economic Security Pillar, Andhra Pradesh was ranked 11 amongst States in 2021 report (on the basis of statistics majorly pertaining to period prior to 2019) and the ' (on the basis of the statistics entirely pertaining to the period of the YSRCP Government), An aspect of immense pride for the State.

This did not happen by accident. Right emphasis on welfare and development made this possible. Implementation of welfare programmes in most transparent manner, duly safeguarding private consumption during times of distress and support to industry and manufacturing sectors ensuing their fastest growth in South India during 2019-24 enabling better access to work and social security, is a major reason for this achievement.

With respect to 'Legal Recourse' Pillar, Andhra Pradesh was ranked 15 amongst States in 2021 report (on the basis of statistics majorly pertaining to period prior to 2019) and the State's rank improved to 2" in 2024 report (on the basis of the statistics entirely pertaining to the period of the YSRCP Government). With respect to ranking on the basis of overall composite score, the State's rank improved from 10" in 2021 (on the basis of statistics majorly pertaining to period prior to 2019) to 3 in 2024 (on the basis of the statistics entirely pertaining to the period of the YSRCP Government). The 2024 AEI report, in fact made a special mention that ' '

I am indeed proud to say that owing to the YSRCP Govemment's emphasis on socio economic programmes, the State could demonstrate significant improvement on all parameters. All the above mentioned success could be achieved during the period that is being unscrupulously described by the Mr. Chandrababu Naidu to be a time when State was on ventilator. - YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 14, 2026