Fadnavis Clarifies Meeting With Sunetra Pawar

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Dismissing ongoing political speculation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday clarified that Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar's meeting with him was strictly related to official administrative matters and had no bearing on any proposed merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis firmly rejected reports suggesting backchannel talks for a reconciliation between the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led faction, stating that the Mahayuti alliance partners have received no formal communication regarding any such development.

"Sunetra Pawar had come to meet me regarding official government work. There was no discussion whatsoever about the merger. Let me reiterate that if there had been any discussions regarding a merger, they would certainly have discussed it with us, as we are together in the government," Fadnavis said.

Emphasising that the buzz around a merger was purely media-driven, he added, "At present, there are no discussions regarding any merger. Even if they had initiated such talks, they would have at least informed us that discussions were underway. We are hearing about these discussions only through the media. Nobody has officially communicated anything of this sort to us. Therefore, it would not be appropriate for me to comment on the matter. There was absolutely no discussion about a merger during today's meeting."

Fadnavis also referenced statements made earlier in the day by NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) working president Supriya Sule, pointing out that her press briefing was focused on legislative reforms rather than internal party realignments. "If you listened to Supriya Sule's press conference today, she clearly stated that her party supports the Delimitation Bill. She said if a bill similar to the one proposed earlier, providing for a flat 50 per cent increase in seats, is introduced, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party will extend its full support to it," he noted.

Calling for a quietus to the unverified claims, Fadnavis remarked, "Therefore, all the unnecessary speculation and rumours being circulated on this issue must come to an end." (ANI)