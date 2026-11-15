Uttar Pradesh CEO Directs Strict Accountability for Electoral Roll Accuracy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has directed officials across the state to ensure accuracy and transparency in the electoral rolls during the Special Summary Revision-2027, warning that Booth Level Officers (BLOs), BLO supervisors, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) will face accountability, including deductions in their honorarium, for serious errors and negligence.

In detailed instructions issued to all District Election Officers, Rinwa said any serious discrepancies, negligence or faulty work in the voter lists would be taken seriously and the responsibility of the concerned officials and personnel would be fixed. According to an official press release here today, the Election Commission of India has scheduled the period for filing claims and objections under the Special Summary Revision-2027 from November 17 to December 16, 2026. Officials have been directed to work with utmost care, responsibility and transparency during this period to ensure the accuracy of electoral rolls.

Rinwa pointed out that negligence in field verification and disposal of forms could lead to duplicate entries, gender-related discrepancies, errors in names, ages and addresses, as well as wrongful inclusion and deletion of names from the electoral rolls. For evaluating the performance of BLOs, the period from November 17 to December 16, 2026, will be taken into consideration. If duplicate entries, errors relating to gender, names, age and addresses, or wrongful inclusion and deletion of names are found due to negligence or faulty work by a BLO, deductions of up to one month's honorarium may be imposed, depending on the number and seriousness of the errors.

Similarly, the performance and accountability of BLO supervisors will be assessed during the same period. If serious errors, such as members of the same household being listed at different polling stations or in separate sections of the electoral roll, are detected due to supervisory negligence, deductions of up to one month's honorarium may also be imposed on the concerned supervisors. For EROs and AEROs, the assessment period will be from November 7, 2026, the date of freezing of the electoral rolls, to January 4, 2027, the date of their final publication.

If serious discrepancies are found due to negligence in effective supervision, quality control, scrutiny of forms or the process of accepting or rejecting claims and objections, the accountability of the concerned EROs and AEROs will be fixed. Proportionate deductions from their honorarium for the assessment period of approximately two months may be imposed, subject to the prescribed maximum. The CEO has instructed all District Election Officers to conduct regular quality checks of electoral rolls and identify the officials or personnel responsible for every serious error. Appropriate action must be taken in accordance with the rules, while any laxity in supervision at any level will be treated as serious negligence.

Alongside fixing accountability among election officials, the CEO has also stressed the need to increase public participation to make electoral rolls more accurate and error-free. Citizens will be encouraged to identify genuine discrepancies in voter lists and report them to the authorities. Following verification, citizens who identify the highest number of genuine errors will be appropriately recognised and rewarded by the respective District Election Officers. Rinwa has directed all District Election Officers to ensure strict compliance with the instructions so that electoral rolls are accurate, updated and free of errors at the time of their final publication on January 4, 2027. He emphasised that negligence in this important exercise would not be tolerated and the concerned officials would be held personally accountable. (ANI)