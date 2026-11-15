Iran Still Holds Up to 2,500 Missiles Despite Strikes: Report
(MENAFN) Iran still has an estimated 1,500 to 2,500 missiles after months of US and Israeli strikes on its weapons infrastructure, a major US financial daily reported Sunday, citing US intelligence assessments.
The findings undercut claims by US President Donald Trump that Tehran’s military capabilities have been largely destroyed. Citing US officials, the newspaper said the arsenal remains large enough to threaten American and allied targets if fighting resumes.
Officials attached a low level of confidence to the estimate, largely because it is hard to determine how many missiles are ready to launch and how many remain in storage. Rebuilding has moved more slowly than before the war, according to the report.
Tehran also keeps significant numbers of drones and short-range missiles, extending its reach across the region, the report said. Israeli military officials put Iran’s stockpile at more than 1,500 ballistic missiles, though regional assessments differ.
Simone Ledeen, a former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, said even the lower estimate would mean Iran has rebuilt more than half of its prewar missile arsenal.
Iranian missile and drone attacks have continued to expose weaknesses in US military installations, radar systems and early-warning infrastructure across the Middle East, the report said.
Washington has so far chosen to keep up economic pressure on Tehran through sanctions and a blockade rather than launch another major offensive. Gulf allies have cautioned against renewed fighting, fearing retaliatory Iranian strikes, while Israel continues to press for further military action, according to the newspaper.
The findings undercut claims by US President Donald Trump that Tehran’s military capabilities have been largely destroyed. Citing US officials, the newspaper said the arsenal remains large enough to threaten American and allied targets if fighting resumes.
Officials attached a low level of confidence to the estimate, largely because it is hard to determine how many missiles are ready to launch and how many remain in storage. Rebuilding has moved more slowly than before the war, according to the report.
Tehran also keeps significant numbers of drones and short-range missiles, extending its reach across the region, the report said. Israeli military officials put Iran’s stockpile at more than 1,500 ballistic missiles, though regional assessments differ.
Simone Ledeen, a former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, said even the lower estimate would mean Iran has rebuilt more than half of its prewar missile arsenal.
Iranian missile and drone attacks have continued to expose weaknesses in US military installations, radar systems and early-warning infrastructure across the Middle East, the report said.
Washington has so far chosen to keep up economic pressure on Tehran through sanctions and a blockade rather than launch another major offensive. Gulf allies have cautioned against renewed fighting, fearing retaliatory Iranian strikes, while Israel continues to press for further military action, according to the newspaper.
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