The Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will begin regular services on November 15, connecting Karnataka and Goa via Mangaluru. Check the train timings, route, stoppages, ticket fares and other important details.

The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Goa via Mangaluru is set to offer a faster and more comfortable travel option for passengers across Karnataka's coastal region.

The new Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated on November 13, with special services flagged off from Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

Regular operations will commence on November 15, connecting Bengaluru with Madgaon in Goa through several important destinations, including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya, Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura and Karwar.

The new service is expected to benefit passengers travelling between Bengaluru, the Malnad region, coastal Karnataka and Goa.

The South Western Railway (SWR) headquarters issued a notification on November 10, following approval from the Ministry of Railways for the operation of the Yesvantpur-Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express.

The new service will operate under train numbers 26655 and 26656, connecting Bengaluru with Goa through Mangaluru and several important railway stations across Karnataka.

Both services will operate six days a week, with the Yesvantpur-Madgaon train remaining off on Wednesdays and the Madgaon-Yesvantpur service remaining off on Thursdays.

The new Vande Bharat Express will offer two seating categories: AC Chair Car (CC) and AC Executive Chair Car (EC). While the Chair Car provides standard air-conditioned seating, the Executive Chair Car offers a premium travel experience with more spacious seating and enhanced amenities.

The published ticket fares for various stations along the route are as follows:



Shravanabelagola (SBGA): ₹615 (CC), ₹1,115 (EC)

Hassan Junction (HAS): ₹685 (CC), ₹1,255 (EC)

Sakleshpur (SKLR): ₹765 (CC), ₹1,410 (EC)

Subrahmanya Road (SBHR): ₹1,170 (CC), ₹2,020 (EC)

Kabakaputtur (KBPR): ₹1,235 (CC), ₹2,140 (EC)

Mangaluru Junction (MAJN): ₹1,315 (CC), ₹2,305 (EC)

Udupi (UD): ₹1,510 (CC), ₹2,660 (EC)

Kundapura (KUDA): ₹1,590 (CC), ₹2,850 (EC)

Byndoor Mookambika Road (BYNR): ₹1,665 (CC), ₹2,995 (EC)

Murdeshwar (MRDW): ₹1,720 (CC), ₹3,100 (EC)

Gokarna Road (GOK): Fare not published Karwar (KAWR): ₹2,120 (CC), ₹3,720 (EC)

Train No. 26655 will depart from Yesvantpur at 7:35 am and reach Madgaon at 8:55 pm. The service will pass through several important stations, including Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur and Mangaluru Junction, before continuing towards Goa.

Its scheduled timings are:



Yesvantpur: 7:35 am

Shravanabelagola: 9:03 am

Hassan: 9:38 am

Sakleshpur: 10:20 am

Subrahmanya Road: 12:40 pm

Kabakaputtur: 1:25 pm

Mangaluru Junction: Arrival at 3:05 pm; departure at 3:15 pm

Thokur: 3:45 pm

Udupi: 4:20 pm

Kundapura: 4:38 pm

Byndoor Mookambika Road: 5:20 pm

Murdeshwar: 6:00 pm

Gokarna Road: 7:00 pm

Karwar: 7:45 pm Madgaon: 8:55 pm

The train will have a 10-minute halt at Mangaluru Junction for water refilling before continuing towards Madgaon.

The return service, Train No. 26656, will depart from Madgaon at 8:20 am and reach Yesvantpur at 9:15 pm. It will cover the coastal stations in the reverse direction, providing passengers with connectivity from Goa to Mangaluru, Udupi, Hassan and Bengaluru.

Its scheduled timings are:



Madgaon: 8:20 am

Karwar: 9:03 am

Gokarna Road: 9:48 am

Murdeshwar: 11:00 am

Byndoor Mookambika Road: 11:20 am

Kundapura: 11:48 am

Udupi: 12:18 pm

Thokur: 1:20 pm

Mangaluru Junction: Arrival at 1:50 pm; departure at 2:00 pm

Kabakaputtur: 2:43 pm

Subrahmanya Road: 3:28 pm

Sakleshpur: 5:30 pm

Hassan: 6:13 pm

Shravanabelagola: 6:43 pm Yesvantpur: 9:15 pm

The return service will also have a halt at Mangaluru Junction for water refilling before proceeding towards Bengaluru.

From the Garden City to the Coast:

Introduction of new Vande Bharat Express between #Bengaluru -#Mangaluru-Madgoan

Train No. 26655 Yesvantpur - Madgoan Vande Bharat express JCO 15.11.2026

Train No. 26656 Madgoan - Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express JCO 15.11.2026

#SWRupdates South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) November 12, 2026

The inaugural special service connecting SMVT Bengaluru and Madgaon was flagged off on November 13, ahead of the commencement of regular operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train in Bengaluru, with Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna also present at the event.

The inaugural special departed from SMVT Bengaluru at 1:30 pm and travelled through important railway stations across Karnataka before proceeding towards Goa.

It was scheduled to reach Shravanabelagola at 3:05 pm, Hassan at 3:50 pm, Sakleshpur at 4:40 pm, Subrahmanya Road at 7:15 pm, Kabakaputtur at 8:05 pm and Mangaluru Junction at 9:00 pm.

New milestone in Karnataka's rail connectivity!

Bengaluru–Mangaluru–Madgaon Vande Bharat flagged off

4 Amrit Stations inaugurated

️ Doubling & amp; electrification projects dedicated Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 13, 2026

A separate inaugural special service connecting Mangaluru Junction and SMVT Bengaluru was also flagged off on November 13.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the train from Mangaluru Junction at 1:30 pm. Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLA Vedavyas Kamath and other dignitaries attended the event.

The inaugural special, numbered 06213, travelled through Kabakaputtur, Subrahmanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan and Shravanabelagola before reaching SMVT Bengaluru at 9:00 pm.

The service marked an important development in improving rail connectivity between the coastal region and the state capital.

New milestone in Karnataka's rail connectivity!

Bengaluru–Mangaluru–Madgaon Vande Bharat flagged off

4 Amrit Stations inaugurated

️ Doubling & amp; electrification projects dedicated Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 13, 2026

With the introduction of the new Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, the existing service operating between Mangaluru Central and Madgaon will be discontinued from November 15.

The existing trains operate under numbers 20645 and 20646. Their discontinuation will coincide with the commencement of regular operations of the new Yesvantpur-Madgaon service, which will provide a direct rail connection between Bengaluru and Goa through Mangaluru and other coastal destinations.

Both new Vande Bharat services will operate with 16-coach trainsets.

According to the railway arrangements, maintenance of the Bengaluru-Madgaon service will be handled within the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru Division, while the Mangaluru-Bengaluru service will be maintained within the Mangaluru jurisdiction.

The new service is expected to improve passenger convenience while strengthening connectivity between Bengaluru, the Malnad region, coastal Karnataka and Goa.

The introduction of the Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express marks a significant development for railway passengers travelling across Karnataka's coastal belt.

With stops at Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura, Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar, the service will connect several important towns and tourist destinations with Bengaluru and Goa.

Its six-day-a-week operation is expected to provide an additional travel option for commuters, tourists and business travellers.

With regular services commencing on November 15, passengers can look forward to improved connectivity between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Madgaon.