Ganesh Acharya Unveils Song Bum Bum at Namo Ghat in Holy Varanasi

Renowned choreographer and filmmaker Ganesh Acharya unveiled the song 'Bum Bum' from his upcoming biographical film 'Ganesh: Dust to Stardust' at a grand event held at Namo Ghat on the banks of the River Ganga in Varanasi on Saturday.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the song was launched in the spiritual city of Kashi, bringing together devotion, culture and cinema. The event witnessed the presence of the film's cast, local residents and devotees, with the sacred Ganga providing a picturesque backdrop to the celebrations.

Speaking at the launch, Ganesh Acharya expressed happiness over unveiling the song in the city of Lord Shiva and said that Namo Ghat was the most appropriate venue for the occasion. "Look, there cannot be anything more joyful than this. This is the city of Kashi, the city of Bholenath. My song is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is a big part of my film and appears right at the beginning, bringing a different kind of energy."

The film, scheduled for release on December 11, 2026, portrays Acharya's life journey, struggles, and the inspiration behind his success.