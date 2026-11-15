Madhya Pradesh Launches Tribal Pride Week Marking Birsa Munda Jayanti

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched 'Tribal Pride Week' in view of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda Jayanti in Jabalpur on Saturday and performed the inauguration and bhoomi pujan of various development works worth Rs 133.05 crores. The birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda is celebrated on November 15, which is officially designated across India as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day). To mark the occasion, the Madhya Pradesh government is observing week-long Tribal Pride celebration in the state with three state-level programs starting from November 14 to 16.

Addressing one of the state-level programmes, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the tribal freedom fighter and said that despite living for only 25 years, Birsa Munda upheld the values of patriotism, faith, self-respect and social discipline.“The nation will forever remember his supreme sacrifice. Tribal icons made significant contributions to preserving our ancient culture and heritage. Birsa Munda inspired people to become aware and organised to protect their identity and culture. He emphasised that no heritage is greater than culture and no glory is greater than self-respect,” CM Yadav said.

Highlighting the state government's efforts to honour tribal icons, the Chief Minister said the government was taking their contributions and ideals to every section of society. He recalled that the first Cabinet meeting of his government was held in Jabalpur, while the second was organised at Sangrampur near Katni in honour of Rani Durgavati. He further said that the state government was establishing a medical college in the name of Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah, while a university had been established in Khargone in the name of Krantisurya Tantya Mama. The Satpura Tiger Reserve has also been named after tribal warrior Raja Bhabhut Singh.

“Birsa Munda upheld his culture and traditions and sacrificed his life for the nation with a bow and arrow in hand. He believed that self-respect, love for one's homeland and patriotism were paramount. Standing against the injustice faced by tribal communities, Birsa Munda raised the banner of resistance against British rule to protect his motherland, culture, community and rights. His courage and supreme sacrifice will continue to inspire generations for centuries,” the CM said. The Chief Minister further emphasised that Madhya Pradesh was home to several tribal communities and the holistic development of identified tribal areas remained a top priority of the state government. He added that residents of tribal regions would also benefit from the CM Sugam Parivahan Bus Service, while the government was promoting dairy farming and animal husbandry to enhance farmers' incomes. The CM also distributed benefits under various state government welfare schemes to tribal youth and felicitated tribal social workers and achievers for their outstanding contributions at national and international levels on the occasion. (ANI)