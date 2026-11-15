NIA Court Directs Tihar Jail to Provide Medical Aid to Tahawur Rana

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Special NIA Court at New Delhi on Saturday directed the Tihar Jail Authorities to provide complete treatment to Tahawur Hussain Rana and get his examination done at AIIMS, as he had approached the court with medical issues connected with ENT and Orthopaedics. He is the alleged mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai Attack case and has been lodged at Tihar Jail since his extradition in April 2025.

The court has also allowed his application seeking a direction to provide him with law books of the Criminal Law Manual, BNS, Evidence Act as per jail Manual. Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma allowed two applications moved on behalf of Tahawur Hussain Rana. The court issued directions to the concerned Jail authorities. The court also directed the Jail authorities to provide Rana with his complete medical records. Advocate Nishant Singh (Amicus Curiae) moved the applications and advanced submissions before the court. It was submitted that Rana has been lodged in the High Security ward of Tihar Jail and he has been suffering from ENT and Orthopaedic medical problems. Rana had also sought complete medical records that included the record pertaining to his medical treatment while he was in custody in the USA. The court on October 8 had listed the case against Tahawur Hussain Rana for hearing arguments on the charge. This case is connected with the conspiracy behind the 26/11 Mumbai Attack on November 26, 2008, executed by Pakistani Ajmal Kasab and his accomplice. In this terror attack, several people and many police personnel and officers were killed by Ajmal Kasab and his associates, who fired indiscriminately on the roads of Mumbai. The court had listed the matter for further proceedings after scrutiny of documents filed alongwith the supplementary charge sheet filed after the arrest of Tahawur Hussain Rana and the main charge sheet filed by the NIA earlier in this case naming him. (ANI)