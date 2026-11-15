Himachal Government Launches Khelo Himachal Chitta Mukt Abhiyan 2026

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): With the objective of engaging youth in organised sporting activities and building a healthy, disciplined, empowered and drug-free society, the Himchal Pradesh state government has approved an ambitious initiative, 'Khelo Himachal - Chitta Mukt Abhiyan, 2026'. The Abhiyan will be implemented through the existing administrative machinery, district administrations, recognised sports associations and other stakeholders, ensuring active participation of young people and communities across the State.

According to a press release issued by the state government, the scheme envisions creating a structured and inclusive sporting ecosystem in Himachal Pradesh by providing young people with opportunities to participate in organised competitions, showcase their sporting abilities, develop competitive excellence and emerge as ambassadors of the Chitta Mukt Abhiyan. It seeks to channelise the energy and potential of youth towards constructive activities, while promoting sportsmanship, discipline, teamwork, healthy lifestyles and a sense of social responsibility.

The initiative will cover all 12 districts and 83 sub-divisions of the state, with youth in the age group of 15 to 30 years as its primary target group. Special provisions will be made to ensure the safety and welfare of participants below 18 years of age, including applicable parental consent and safeguarding requirements. Equal opportunities will be provided to men and women through separate competitions. Initially, competitions will be organised in eight sporting disciplines, including cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, badminton, athletics, hockey, wrestling and tug of war.

The competition structure will follow a three-tier format, beginning at the sub-division level, progressing to the district level and culminating in State-level competitions. This systematic approach will provide a wider platform to grassroots-level players, particularly those belonging to rural, remote and tribal areas, to demonstrate their abilities and compete at higher levels.

An important component of the scheme will be the identification and nurturing of promising sporting talent. Players demonstrating exceptional potential will be considered for further assessment, specialised coaching, training camps, sports science support and competitive exposure. The initiative will also encourage participation in traditional, indigenous and modern sporting disciplines, thereby strengthening the sporting culture and expanding opportunities for aspiring athletes across the state.

Alongside sporting competitions, the scheme will have a strong social message against drug abuse, particularly the growing menace of chitta. Awareness activities, Chitta Mukt messages, interactive sessions and youth ambassador initiatives will be integrated into sporting events to sensitise participants and communities about the harmful consequences of substance abuse. Information regarding counselling and rehabilitation services will also be disseminated. Special emphasis will be laid on the mental health and overall well-being of young people, recognising the importance of a healthy mind and body in building a productive society.

For effective implementation and coordination, an Apex Committee under the chairmanship of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will provide overall policy direction to the scheme. State-level, district-level and sub-division-level committees will facilitate its implementation, while a Games Technical Conduct Committee will ensure technical supervision and adherence to the rules and standards of the respective sporting disciplines. The scheme will also incorporate provisions for medical and first-aid facilities, safeguarding of minor participants, grievance redressal, fair play and anti-doping awareness. The scheme will be implemented from December, 2026 to March, 2027.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was committed to providing the youth of Himachal Pradesh with positive opportunities to realise their potential and contribute towards building a progressive and prosperous society. He said that sports were not merely a means of physical fitness but also an effective instrument for inculcating discipline, self-confidence, leadership, teamwork and a spirit of healthy competition among young people. The Chief Minister said that the 'Khelo Himachal - Chitta Mukt Abhiyan, 2026' would provide a meaningful platform for the youth to channelise their energy and aspirations towards constructive activities while strengthening the state government's campaign against the menace of chitta and other drugs. The Chief Minister further said that the fight against drug abuse could not be won by enforcement measures alone and required active participation of families, educational institutions, sports organisations, communities and society as a whole. He said that the state government was determined to ensure that the youth of Himachal Pradesh remained healthy, confident and empowered, with access to better opportunities in sports and other constructive pursuits. He appealed to the youth, parents, teachers, sports associations and community organisations to actively participate in the campaign and make it a people's movement. He expressed confidence that 'Khelo Himachal - Chitta Mukt Abhiyan, 2026' would emerge as a significant step towards building a drug-free Himachal Pradesh and securing a brighter future for the coming generations. (ANI)