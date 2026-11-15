DDWS Secretary Ashok Meena Visits Tamil Nadu for Jal Jeevan Mission

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Ashok KK Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, on Saturday visited rural drinking water supply infrastructure and participated in the Jal Arpan Diwas celebration at Palamaneri Village in Tamil Nadu, as part of the second day of the Regional Conference on Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 held at Tiruchirappalli.

As per a release, the visit began at the historic Grand Anicut (Kallanai) on the Cauvery River, followed by a field visit of the riverbed collector wells and headworks at Vadugakudi. At Palamaneri Village, the Secretary joined the community in celebrating Jal Arpan Diwas, the formal handover of drinking water infrastructure to the Gram Panchayat, participated in a plantation activity and interacted with VWSC members, who shared how household tap connections had improved their daily lives. Women from the Sujalam Shakti Group also demonstrated water quality testing using Field Test Kits.

Reflecting on these experiences while addressing the concluding session of the Conference, the Secretary emphasised that Jal Arpan should not be viewed merely as a ceremonial handover of infrastructure, but as the beginning of a sustained partnership between the State Government, implementing department and Gram Panchayat, it stated. He stressed that JJM 2.0 aims to move beyond providing household tap connections towards ensuring regular, reliable and safe drinking water services, with the long-term aspiration of 24×7 potable water supply directly from household taps.