Russia, Ukraine Intensify Overnight Attacks, Leaving Civilians Dead, Injured
(MENAFN) At least five people have been killed and 18 others wounded following a series of overnight and daytime attacks carried out by Russian and Ukrainian forces, according to official statements from both countries on Saturday.
In Russia's Belgorod region, three members of the same family lost their lives after a Ukrainian drone struck a residential property in the settlement of Proletarsky. The victims included a husband and wife and their 24-year-old daughter.
Another man sustained injuries in the incident, while one house was completely destroyed and a second property suffered damage, regional authorities reported.
Additional drone attacks targeted the villages of Pochayevo, Novostroyevka-Pervaya and Rzhevka, as well as the town of Shebekino, leaving seven more people injured.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian emergency services reported that a woman was killed in a drone strike targeting Yasna Polyana in the Kramatorsk district of the eastern Donetsk region. The attack also triggered fires in three residential houses.
Elsewhere, Russian strikes on the city of Hlukhiv in the Sumy region on the morning of Nov. 14 left three people injured, according to regional authorities.
The Kharkiv region also experienced attacks affecting seven settlements over the previous 24 hours, resulting in one fatality and two injuries.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two additional people were wounded as several apartment buildings sustained damage during the latest strikes.
In Russia's Belgorod region, three members of the same family lost their lives after a Ukrainian drone struck a residential property in the settlement of Proletarsky. The victims included a husband and wife and their 24-year-old daughter.
Another man sustained injuries in the incident, while one house was completely destroyed and a second property suffered damage, regional authorities reported.
Additional drone attacks targeted the villages of Pochayevo, Novostroyevka-Pervaya and Rzhevka, as well as the town of Shebekino, leaving seven more people injured.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian emergency services reported that a woman was killed in a drone strike targeting Yasna Polyana in the Kramatorsk district of the eastern Donetsk region. The attack also triggered fires in three residential houses.
Elsewhere, Russian strikes on the city of Hlukhiv in the Sumy region on the morning of Nov. 14 left three people injured, according to regional authorities.
The Kharkiv region also experienced attacks affecting seven settlements over the previous 24 hours, resulting in one fatality and two injuries.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two additional people were wounded as several apartment buildings sustained damage during the latest strikes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment