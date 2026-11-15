Justin Sammons Resigns As Zimbabwe Men Head Coach After Brief Tenure

Harare [Zimbabwe], November 14 (ANI): Justin Sammons has resigned as Zimbabwe men's head coach and will step down after the ongoing second Test against Afghanistan in Sharjah, bringing an end to his tenure that began in June 2024. Sammons, who was contracted with Zimbabwe Cricket until the end of 2028, has decided to return to his native South Africa to spend more time with his family, according to Cricinfo.

During his time in charge, Sammons helped revive Zimbabwe's fortunes across formats, overseeing three Test victories, including the team's first away Test win since 2021 when they defeated Bangladesh in Sylhet in April 2025. Zimbabwe also registered consecutive innings victories in their last two home Tests, against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Under Sammons, Zimbabwe made significant progress in T20 cricket as well. Having failed to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup, the team bounced back to achieve its best-ever eighth-place finish at this year's edition. Zimbabwe remained unbeaten in the group stage, recording memorable victories against Australia, Sri Lanka and Oman.

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni said the board was disappointed with Sammons' decision but respected his reasons for stepping down. "It was very difficult for us to accept Justin's resignation, but we understand and respect his decision to return home to be with his family," Makoni said, as per Cricinfo. "Justin has worked hard to help our players improve, and the team's progress under his leadership was evident in some memorable Test wins and in the way Zimbabwe competed at the T20 World Cup. On behalf of Zimbabwe Cricket, I thank him for his commitment, and wish him and his family all the best," he added.

Sammons, meanwhile, described his stint with Zimbabwe as an unforgettable experience and thanked the players, support staff and administration for their contributions. "Leading the Zimbabwe men's national team has been an incredible experience, one that I will always look back on with great memories," he said, as per Cricinfo. "I must thank the Zimbabwe Cricket board for allowing me the opportunity to work with this team, as well as everyone within Zimbabwe cricket - from the administration to the ground staff - who have always given their all in helping the team move forward. Importantly, I must thank the players and technical staff for their continued commitment in striving to improve - they made my time in Zimbabwe one that I will always be grateful for. However, it is important for me to now move back home to allow for time with the family. I know the team will continue to improve moving forward, and I wish them all success," he added.

Before taking up the Zimbabwe role, Sammons worked with several domestic teams in South Africa and was part of Cricket South Africa's high-performance unit. He also served as the national team's batting consultant between 2021 and 2023. His final assignment will be the ongoing second Test against Afghanistan in Sharjah, after which Zimbabwe Cricket will need to identify his successor.