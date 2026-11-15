Kieron Pollard Uses Mirror Tactics While Coaching UAE Bulls in T10

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Kieron Pollard may have been named the new head coach of Mumbai Indians, but the West Indies great is already getting a taste of life in the hot seat against defending champions UAE Bulls in the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10. And when it comes to discussing tactics with his captain, Pollard has found a rather unusual solution, a mirror, as per a press release.

"The coach has plans, so the coach says to the captain. So, I watch myself in the mirror and say what I'm going to do," Pollard joked when asked about the challenges of doubling up as captain and head coach of UAE Bulls.

Behind the humour, however, lies a serious challenge. UAE Bulls suffered their fourth successive defeat on Friday night, failing to chase a target of 93 against Arabian Aces after having reduced their opponents to 29 for six at one stage. Andre Russell's counterattack helped Arabian Aces recover, leaving Pollard to reflect on a game that his side appeared to have firmly under control.

"It should not have been 90-odd in the first place. And then, secondly, a score of 90-odd should be chased down. As a team and as a collective, I think we didn't do well in order to chase that 90-odd score," Pollard admitted.

The defeat left the defending champions with just one victory from their opening five matches, but Pollard refused to write off their chances of mounting a comeback. "Any loss gives you a blow. Obviously, we have won our first game and then we have lost the next four. But the reality of the situation is it's still only halfway in the tournament and two, three wins here and there, we can be in a different sort of position," he said. "I think inside the dressing room, we have the calibre of guys to turn it around."

Pollard also acknowledged the impact of his long-time West Indies teammate Russell, whose innings transformed Arabian Aces' fortunes after their top-order collapse. "He can single-handedly take the game away from you," Pollard said. "He has been doing it for over 15 years on the international scene. So, you're not surprised as to how he batted tonight," he added.

While the result was disappointing, Pollard's wider coaching journey is gathering momentum. His appointment as Mumbai Indians head coach adds significance to his current assignment with UAE Bulls, where he is experiencing the demands of tactical planning, managing players and responding to setbacks while continuing to contribute on the field. "It's all part and parcel of a transition for me as a player into the coaching setup," he explained. "In every opportunity, you get some sort of, as we call it in the corporate world, working experience."

Pollard believes the relentless schedule of T10 cricket offers its own lessons in leadership, particularly when there is little time between matches to analyse defeats or make significant changes. "There's planning into it, but there's not much practice and all of that because games come thick and fast. So, it's about embracing the opportunity to put things together," he said. "When you have days like these, how do you react as support staff, not just as a coach, but also as a player? All within experience. And, to be honest, I'm enjoying that experience. Hopefully, it holds me in good stead for the future."

There was also encouragement for UAE Bulls in the performance of local bowler Tahir, who went through his two overs without conceding a boundary. Pollard praised the youngster but cautioned against placing excessive expectations on emerging players. "We have a tendency to overhype persons at times. I think he has done well in the last couple of games. He's now getting into his craft. Kudos to him and well done to him. It's been a good find for us, and long may that continue for him," he said.

For Pollard, the challenge of reviving UAE Bulls' campaign is also an opportunity to pass on the experience accumulated over a career spanning more than 15 years at the highest level. "Training, being smart, understanding your body, years of experience," he said when asked what keeps established stars such as himself and Russell motivated. "You can continue to motivate the youngsters that we should not relax when you think things are going in your favour."

With the tournament reaching its halfway stage, UAE Bulls have little time to dwell on their setbacks. Pollard remains convinced that a couple of victories could quickly change the defending champions' position. For now, the newly appointed Mumbai Indians head coach has an immediate assignment in Abu Dhabi: finding a way to get UAE Bulls back to winning ways. And if he needs to consult the captain about the next move, he knows exactly where to look. (ANI)