Delhi Government Makes Extensive Arrangements for Chhath Festival

The Delhi Government has made extensive arrangements for the Chhath festival, which is deeply rooted in the cultural and religious traditions of the Purvanchal region. As per a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is personally monitoring the preparations and will visit two of the capital's major Chhath ghats on Sunday and Monday to join devotees and offer Arghya to the Sun God.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister will visit the Chhath ghat at Sonia Vihar, where she will meet devotees observing the fast and other worshippers and join them in offering Arghya to the setting sun. She will also offer prayers to the Sun God and pray for the prosperity, well-being and happiness of the country and Delhi. On Monday morning, she will visit Hathi Ghat near ITO, where she will offer Arghya to the rising sun and worship Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God.

The Delhi Government has made extensive arrangements for devotees at more than 1,400 Chhath ghats across the capital. Special arrangements have been made for the evening prayers and offerings to the setting sun on Sunday and the worship of the rising sun on Monday morning, the release said. "These include major ghats along the Yamuna as well as the grand 11-km-long Chhath ghat developed along the Munak Canal in North Delhi. The ghat has been developed keeping in mind the convenience of devotees and the traditions associated with the festival. Arrangements have been made at the ghats for cleanliness, lighting, security, drinking water, toilets, changing rooms for women and other essential facilities. The government aims to ensure that devotees can observe the festival with full devotion and without inconvenience," it added.

The Chief Minister is in constant touch with public representatives, district officials, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other concerned agencies to review preparations for Chhath. On Saturday too, she spoke with public representatives and senior officials from various departments to take stock of the arrangements at the ghats. The Chief Minister has made it clear that no devotee or worshipper visiting the Chhath ghats should face any inconvenience. She has specifically directed senior officials of the concerned departments to remain personally present at major ghats so that any issue can be addressed immediately. "The government is maintaining continuous monitoring at the administrative level to ensure that the prayers and celebrations on both days are conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner," the release said.

Extending her greetings to the people of Delhi, on the occasion of Chhath, Chief Minister Gupta said the festival is not merely a religious celebration but a unique symbol of India's rich cultural heritage, folk traditions, family values and gratitude towards nature. She said the unwavering faith, devotion, discipline and dedication of those observing the Chhath fast serve as an inspiration to everyone. Worshipping the setting and rising sun teaches us patience, gives us hope and inspires us to keep moving forward in life. The Chief Minister prayed to Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God to fulfil the wishes of all devotees, bring peace, happiness and prosperity to every family, and ensure continued well-being across Delhi and the country.

The Chief Minister stated that special security arrangements have been put in place at the 'model' Chhath ghats this year. "These ghats are under constant surveillance via CCTV cameras, which are linked to a central control room. This setup allows for the monitoring of activities at the ghats and ensures that any emergency needs can be identified in a timely manner. Should such a situation arise, relevant officials and security personnel can be alerted immediately to take necessary action." The government's objective is to ensure a safe environment for the devotees-including women, children, and others-visiting the ghats during Chhath Puja, and to enable a prompt response to any emergency.