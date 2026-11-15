Diljit Dosanjh Indore Concert Security Stepped Up After New Threats

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): With Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh set to perform in Indore on Sunday police have stepped up security arrangements at the concert venue following repeated alleged threats surrounding the event. Police personnel have been inspecting the venue and reviewing security arrangements. The concert, which will take place at C21 Estate Ground, is already sold out, with more than 20,000 people expected to attend. In view of the anticipated turnout, police have put extensive security measures in place. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squad teams have also been inspecting the venue for the past three to four days and will continue their checks on the day of the concert.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Zone 2 Aman Singh Rathore said that the police had been working on security arrangements and had provided the organisers with a checklist to ensure that all necessary measures were in place. "...We have been continuously working on various security arrangements. We had also given the organisers a checklist to ensure that all necessary measures are in place. Keeping security in mind, around 250 CCTV cameras have been installed across the sector where the event will take place."

"For fire safety, fire tenders will be stationed at the venue. For medical emergencies, six ambulances, a team of doctors and five temporary medical centres have been arranged. We also have a facial recognition system in place, for which the database of habitual offenders has been fed into the system. If any such person is detected by our cameras, they will be identified immediately," he said. The DCP further said that special arrangements had been made to ensure women's safety, along with night surveillance and drone monitoring.

"Since the programme will continue at night, our personnel will also have night-vision devices. Drone surveillance has been arranged as well. Keeping women's safety in mind, a good number of women police officers have been deployed. Shakti Mobile patrol teams have also been deployed and will continuously patrol the area around the venue," Rathore added. "We will also conduct breathalyser checks to prevent drunk-driving incidents. Our teams in civil clothes will be present at the venue, and if any anti-social element is spotted, immediate action will be taken," he further said.

Further, traffic arrangements have also been made to manage the expected crowd. Volunteers from the organisers will assist the traffic police, while diversions will be put in place wherever required. Speaking about the security checks, Rathore said that the bomb squad and dog squad teams had been inspecting the venue for several days and would continue their checks on the day of the concert. "Our Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squad teams have been inspecting the venue continuously for the past three to four days... They will conduct checks tomorrow as well. We have made comprehensive security arrangements for the event," he said.

According to DCP Zone 2 Aman Singh Rathore, the organisers had issued around 20,500 tickets, while nearly 2,000 additional people, including volunteers and support staff, were expected to be present at the venue. Earlier on Tuesday, Dosanjh went live on Instagram and reassured his fans that he would definitely perform in Indore on November 15. "15 tareekh ko Indore aa rahe hain, 101 per cent aa rahe hain! Sabse pehle aakar poha khaayenge, phir energy lekar fir chak de phatte," Diljit said. "Koi jo marzi bole, main 15 tareekh ko zaroor milunga. Aap bas meri baat par vishwas rakho," he added. (ANI)