Bandi Sanjay Calls Bharat Summit A Failure After Rahul Gandhi Exits

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday termed the Bharat Summit organised by the Telangana government in Hyderabad a "complete failure", claiming that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi leaving the event midway was proof of its failure. In a video, Kumar strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi's remarks alleging that democracy in India had been destroyed in 2014, questioning the Congress leader's understanding of democracy and accusing his party of practising dynastic politics.

Questioning Gandhi over his criticism of democracy in India, the Union Minister said, "Does democracy mean that one family should rule the country for decades? Is Rahul Gandhi's idea of democracy about keeping the entire party under the control of one family? Should we talk about the Congress party's authoritarian rule during the Emergency, when constitutional rights were crushed? Did Congress remember fascism when 3,000 Sikhs were massacred?" He further accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting India before foreign representatives by raising domestic political issues at an international gathering, arguing that such matters should be discussed and resolved within the country. Bandi Sanjay said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working towards developing India and enhancing its standing globally, Rahul Gandhi was making statements that brought disrepute to the country.