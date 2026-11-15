Delhi Police Arrest One Person Over Dead Fish Found In Yamuna River

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the discovery of dead fish in the Yamuna River. The accused was subsequently released on bail, police said. The arrest was made by North District Police following a complaint received from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government. An FIR was registered at Wazirabad Police Station under Sections 353, 352 and 240 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident.

Earlier, DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt had said that an FIR would be registered against unknown persons and an investigation initiated to identify those responsible for the incident. "We will investigate to find out whose mischief caused this entire issue of fish dying. We will fix responsibility and take the strictest possible action against whoever is found involved," the DCP had said. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of fish in the Yamuna and the alleged involvement of those responsible. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the AAP of dumping dead fish into the Yamuna River ahead of Chhath Puja, declaring that there is no greater sin than the act of dumping dead fish in the river. "No one could have imagined that politics could sink this low-what Mr. Kejriwal and his associates have done. There can be no greater sin than this...Chhath Puja is set to take place here-worship of Chhath Maiya-where women observing the fast will arrive to offer arghya (ritual offerings), and into this very water, they are dumping these fish...Dead fish-what could be a greater sin than this?" Sirsa said. In a video, Sirsa alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and his associates are distressed by the start of the 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' cruise service, claiming that Kejriwal and his associates are allegedly hiring people to bring dead fish from the market and film videos. (ANI)