BJP Alleges Congress Conspiracy Over Mekedatu Dam Construction Plans

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party over Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's declaration that "no one can stop" the construction of the Mekedatu dam, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Saturday alleged a calculated conspiracy between the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu units of the Congress party to exploit sensitive regional sentiments for political expediency.

Speaking to ANI, Thirupathy said, "Congress is playing a big drama as far as Mekedatu is concerned. Both Manickam Tagore and DK Shivakumar, and Rahul Gandhi, all are playing politics with Tamil Nadu. It is a conspiracy of Congress, Karnataka Congress, and Tamil Nadu Congress."

"Being in power in Karnataka, the Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar is playing a very big drama to hide the internal problems of Karnataka Congress in their rule, their government and trying to instigate this Cauvery issue... The Congress, they are also in the government in Tamil Nadu, trying to play a hide and seek game. It's a big conspiracy by Congress creating enmity between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, thus creating a big problem," the BJP leader remarked.

Emphasising that the lower riparian state holds absolute legal standing, Thirupathy added, "The government of Tamil Nadu should condemn this. Nobody can build the Mekedatu dam without the consent of the Tamil Nadu government. No one has the right to do this. I again strongly condemn Congress for playing with the sentiments of two states."

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan also accused the Karnataka CM of distorting judicial verdicts to suit his narrative. "We recommend DK Shivakumar to the Nobel Prize for lying. He can be crowned as the biggest liar under the earth. And misquoting the judgment of Supreme Court and taking the name of Supreme Court to suit his political narrative is highly condemnable. This intention seems to be that there should be a bloodbath between two states so that he can be a political scavenger doing his political narrative on top of it," Sathyan told ANI.

The remarks come after Shivakumar, earlier today, reiterated his commitment to construct the Mekedatu dam, declaring that the project is a state right and asserting that the state will not back down from safeguarding its interests.