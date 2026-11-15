AAP Plans Agitation Over Stalled Burari Road Project Construction

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch an agitation over the long-pending construction of Burari's dilapidated 100-foot road. On November 17 at 10 am, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, accompanied by party councillors, will visit PWD Minister Parvesh Verma's residence to remind him of his promise to get the road built.

According to a press release, the AAP MLA pointed out that despite 6 months of efforts, the tender having been floated and opened, the work remains stalled as the government is now preparing to cancel the tender. He questioned whether the proposed cancellation is linked to a commission dispute and demanded answers from the Minister.“The tender for the Burari 100-Foot Road had already been floated. Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma personally visited Burari and announced that work on the road would begin by October 14. The tender was floated and even opened, but it has still not been awarded. Now the government is preparing to cancel the tender. Why is it being cancelled after the tender process has been completed?”AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha stated.

Jha further alleged that the tender is being cancelled because, after it was opened and the contractors were identified. He said,“The tender is being cancelled because, after it was opened and the contractors were identified, the Minister tried to negotiate a commission deal with them. However, when they could not reach an agreement over the commission, the tender is now being cancelled.” Jha said he had written letters, spoken with PWD officials and staged a sit-in at the PWD chief engineer's office, where he was told the contract would be awarded within two days, yet no award followed.

“How long will the people of Burari continue to suffer because of these corrupt ministers? The Aam Aadmi Party has made every possible effort to get the work on the Burari road started. I first wrote a letter and then spoke to PWD officials. I even went and sat at the office of the PWD Chief Engineer a few days ago. The Chief Engineer had assured me that the tender would be awarded within the next 2 days, but it has still not been awarded,” he said.

He said AAP leaders would go to Verma's residence on November 17 at 10 am to press him on why the road remains unbuilt despite the tender being opened.“Now we have no option left but to launch an agitation to get the road built. I had earlier warned that if the tender was not awarded, we would go to PWD Minister Parvesh Verma's residence and remind him of the promise he had made. We would also ask why the people of Burari were being subjected to such stepmotherly treatment. Now, on November 17 at 10 am, we will go to Parvesh Verma's residence and ask him why the tender was not awarded even after it had been opened. Why is the Burari road still not being built?” AAP MLA asserted.

In a post on X, Sanjeev Jha stated,“PWD Minister Parvesh Verma had personally announced that work on the road would begin by October 14 after the tender was floated. The tender was opened, but it was not awarded, and now it is being cancelled. Why is this happening? Is there pressure for a commission behind the cancellation of the tender? Was an agreement over the commission not reached, resulting in the work on a public road being stalled? Parvesh Verma must answer these questions. We will no longer remain silent. On November 17 at 10 am, I, along with all Aam Aadmi Party councillors from Burari, will reach Minister Parvesh Verma's residence and demand answers from him.” (ANI)