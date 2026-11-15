Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Indian U19 Team for Winning Asia Cup Final

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian Under-19 team on winning the 2026 Men's U19 Asia Cup, praising the collective effort of the youngsters following their thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final on Saturday. Tendulkar shared a post on X to underline the importance of every player's contribution in a team sport, applauding India's performance in the closely fought contest.

"Every player, every contribution and every moment matters in a team game. India showed that beautifully today. Congratulations to our young champions on winning the U19 Asia Cup!" he wrote on X.

India produced a remarkable fightback at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, chasing down Pakistan's imposing target of 338 to finish at 339/9 in the final over and clinch the continental title by one wicket. Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted 337/9 in their 50 overs, with Usman Khan leading the charge with a brilliant 107 off 111 deliveries. Abdul Qadir contributed 80 off 54 balls, while captain Farhan Yousaf scored 63 off 60 deliveries. For India, Kavya Patel was the standout bowler with figures of four for 68, while Chigurupati Venkata claimed three wickets.

In reply, India captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani led the chase with 80 off 101 balls, while Aaryavir Sehwag scored 58 off 61 deliveries. Manal Chauhan kept India in the hunt with an attacking 47 off 32 balls. With wickets falling at regular intervals, India found themselves under pressure before Mohit Ulva produced a match-winning unbeaten 49 off just 26 deliveries, striking five fours and three sixes. Chigurupati Venkata remained unbeaten on 11 off eight balls as India completed the memorable chase. The victory secured India's ninth U19 Asia Cup title, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history. Their previous triumph had come in 2021, when they defeated Sri Lanka in the UAE.