Devotees Across India Observe Sacred Kharna During Chhath Puja 2024

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Faith, devotion and age-old traditions marked the second day of Chhath Puja, known as Kharna, as devotees across the country observed rituals, prepared offerings and gathered at riverbanks and designated ghats to celebrate the four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. On the second evening of Chhath, as the sun dips low, comes Kharna, a quiet, sacred moment before the toughest fast begins. On a freshly cleaned floor, often beside a clay chulha lit with wood fire, the prasad is prepared with utmost purity. It is simple, satvik, and soulful. There are just three things on the leaf or plate. First, Gur ki Kheer, also called Rasiya, rice simmered in milk till creamy, sweetened not with sugar but with jaggery, giving it a deep caramel hue and earthy aroma. Beside it, soft wheat rotis, plain and humble, sometimes lightly brushed with a touch of ghee. And to complete it, fresh bananas or seasonal fruits. There is no salt, no onion, no garlic, nothing that breaks the purity. Every step is done clean, every utensil washed anew. As evening prayers to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya conclude, the vrati breaks her day-long fast with this very prasad. Family and neighbours gather to share the same kheer-roti as a blessing. Once eaten, the kitchen goes silent, for the next 36 hours will be nirjala, without a drop of water or morsel of food.

The festival, deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, has gradually found enthusiastic participation across the country and among devotees living abroad. The festive spirit was also visible among Bhojpuri celebrities, who took to social media to share glimpses of their celebrations and extend greetings to their followers. Actress Kajal Raghwani has been sharing several videos documenting her preparations. From pounding grains to preparing prasad and participating in the rituals, the actor has offered fans a glimpse into her celebrations. Sharing her wishes, she wrote, "May the grand festival of faith, Chhath, begin auspiciously for you. Hail Chhathi Maiya. May all your wishes come true, and may your life be filled with happiness and peace!"

Bhojpuri actor and singer Akshara Singh also celebrated the festival with enthusiasm. She shared photographs and videos of taking a holy dip in the Ganga and participating in kirtan on the occasion of Nahay-Khay. Speaking to ANI, the actress shared how she started her day by visiting the Ganga to collect holy water before joining her family in preparing the Kharna prasad.“Today is the day of Kharna. We have entered the second day of Chhath. This morning I went to the Ganga, brought Gangajal from there, and together with the entire family, got busy preparing the prasad. Chhath holds great importance for me, which is why today I observe Chhath myself. We will all eat the prasad together, and tomorrow preparations for the evening Arghya will take place,” she said. Akshara also prepared the traditional Kharna prasad, which includes jaggery kheer, puris and bananas. The preparations were carried out using traditional utensils and a clay stove.

Actor Paritosh Tripathi also extended his wishes, sharing photographs and writing, "Heartfelt greetings on Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith." Actor and dancer Manisha Rani joined the celebrations by sharing a reel featuring the Bhojpuri devotional song 'Jode Jode Phalwa', in which she was seen immersed in devotion to Chhathi Maiya and offering Arghya to the Sun God. Folk singer Malini Awasthi also highlighted the growing reach of the festival, describing it as a celebration of nature worship, family values and collective faith. "As soon as the month of Kartik begins, an excitement for Chhath spreads across all of India and the entire world," she said, extending her wishes to devotees and praying to Chhathi Maiya for the fulfilment of their wishes. She added that the festival, observed with rituals, devotion and purity, has transcended the boundaries of Bihar and Jharkhand, finding reverence among nature worshippers across the world.

Meanwhile, Patna's Digha Ghat witnessed a large gathering of devotees performing Kharna rituals on the second day of the festival. BJP National President Nitin Nabin visited Patlipul, Digha Ghat, where he spoke about the cultural and spiritual significance of Chhath, describing it as a festival that showcases Bihar's traditions across the country and the world. "This great festival of folk faith gives all of us a distinct energy and strength. Especially in my personal life, I believe that this festival holds immense significance for me. This great festival of folk faith today takes Bihar's culture and traditions to a distinct place across the entire country and the world," he said. Emphasising the values associated with the festival, Nabin said Chhath brings families and communities together through rituals rooted in cleanliness, purity, discipline and reverence for nature. He also recalled his childhood memories of visiting the Ganga ghat at Patlipul with his family to offer Arghya, saying the festival had remained an integral part of his life since his father's time.

In the national capital, Chhath preparations were visible across several locations, with devotees making arrangements for the upcoming evening and morning offerings. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with BJP leaders, attended a Light and Sound show at the Namo Yamuna River Safari site in Sonia Vihar on the first day of the festival. The Delhi Government has made arrangements at more than 1,400 Chhath ghats across the capital. These include major ghats along the Yamuna and an 11-kilometre-long ghat developed along the Munak Canal in North Delhi. According to the Chief Minister's Office, arrangements have been made for cleanliness, lighting, security, drinking water, toilets and changing rooms for women to facilitate devotees observing the festival. Gupta is also scheduled to visit Sonia Vihar ghat on Sunday to participate in the evening prayers and offer Arghya to the setting Sun. On Monday morning, she will visit Hathi Ghat near ITO to offer Arghya to the rising Sun. Special security arrangements have also been made at model Chhath ghats, where CCTV cameras connected to a central control room will facilitate continuous surveillance and enable officials to respond to emergencies.

Meanwhile, Chhath preparations have also brought a festive atmosphere to markets. At Delhi's Geeta Colony market, shopping activity has picked up as devotees purchase ritual items ahead of the festival. However, vendors have reported that rising prices are discouraging some customers, with several choosing to enquire about prices before making purchases. Preparations in Varanasi and Ghaziabad have also reflected the widespread enthusiasm surrounding the festival, with devotees and officials making arrangements at riverbanks and designated Chhath ghats. As the celebrations move towards Sandhya Arghya on Sunday and Usha Arghya on Monday, devotees across the country are preparing to offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun, seeking blessings for the health, happiness and prosperity of their families. (ANI)