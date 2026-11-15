Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has caught the attention of social media users after a first-time visitor to India shared a video showcasing its striking architecture, lush greenery and passenger facilities. The traveller, who was pleasantly surprised by the airport's appearance and the speed of the arrival process, described it as one of the most unexpected airport experiences during her travels across Asia. With bamboo-inspired architecture, indoor waterfalls and hanging gardens, Bengaluru's Terminal 2 offers an experience that resembles walking through a tropical resort rather than a conventional airport.

The video has since sparked discussions online about India's modern airport infrastructure and the growing appeal of its international terminals.

Traveller Shares First Impression Of Bengaluru Airport

Natasha K. Chawla shared the video on social media, expressing surprise at the airport's appearance and the smooth arrival process. In the video, she challenges the perception that India does not have beautiful airports, highlighting Bengaluru's airport as an example of the country's modern aviation infrastructure.

The traveller also spoke about how quickly she completed the arrival formalities. According to her, immigration took just two minutes, while security checks took around five minutes.

Having travelled across several parts of Asia, she described the experience as one of the most unexpected airport visits she had experienced. She also expressed excitement about exploring more of India after such a positive first impression.

Bamboo Architecture And Indoor Waterfalls At Terminal 2

One of the major highlights of the video is the design of Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport. Known for its nature-inspired architecture, the terminal features extensive greenery, indoor waterfalls, hanging gardens, treetop walkways and bamboo viewing terraces.

The design incorporates elements that bring nature into the airport environment, creating a distinctive setting for passengers. Its landscaped spaces and sustainable design features have helped Terminal 2 gain recognition as one of India's notable airport terminals.

The combination of architecture, greenery and passenger facilities has also made the terminal a popular subject of discussion among travellers and social media users.

Bengaluru Airport's Skytrax Recognition

Kempegowda International Airport has received a four-star airport rating from Skytrax, an international air transport rating organisation. Its Terminal 2 has also received a five-star rating for its facilities, comfort, cleanliness, shopping experience, staff service, security and immigration.

Terminal 2 became the first airport terminal in India to achieve this distinction, further strengthening Bengaluru's position among the country's prominent aviation hubs.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Natasha K. Chawla | Thailand influencer (@bangkok_baddie)

Social Media Users React To Bengaluru Airport Video

The video attracted several reactions, with users praising Bengaluru Airport's architecture and India's improving airport infrastructure. Some also pointed out that several other Indian airports offer impressive facilities and passenger experiences.

One user commented: "India has amazing airports.. way ahead of US and EU now. Asia generally has better airports and train/ metro stations than the West now."

Another user wrote: "Bangalore Airport is absolutely one of the most beautiful airports in the world and India as whole has some really nice airports be it Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Chandigarh etc"

A third user commented: "Most of Indian airports are like this.."

The reactions reflect the growing online interest in India's airport infrastructure, with Bengaluru's Terminal 2 once again drawing attention for its distinctive design and passenger experience.