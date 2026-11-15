Bengaluru's much-awaited Namma Metro Pink Line has finally become a reality for residents along Bannerghatta Road, bringing improved connectivity and a faster commuting option to the southern parts of the city. Commercial operations on the elevated stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Suddaguntepalya (S.G. Palya) commenced on Saturday, November 14, following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The newly opened section connects several important residential and institutional areas, including Hulimavu, IIMB-Bilekahalli and Jayadeva Hospital. Offering a convenient alternative to road travel, the Pink Line has received a positive response from commuters, with passengers highlighting the time saved during their journeys.

Namma Metro Pink Line Services Begin From Kalena Agrahara

The newly opened elevated section connects seven stations between Kalena Agrahara and S.G. Palya. The stations along the route are:



Kalena Agrahara

Hulimavu

IIMB-Bilekahalli

N.S. Palya

Jayadeva Hospital S.G. Palya

Metro services began at 6 am, with Metro staff welcoming passengers with pink roses on the first day of commercial operations. The new connection is expected to improve access to different parts of Bengaluru, particularly for residents and commuters travelling along Bannerghatta Road.

Pink Line Promises Faster Travel Along Bannerghatta Road

The new Metro stretch is expected to reduce travel time for commuters who previously depended on road transport. According to a post shared by a commuter, the journey between Kalena Agrahara and S.G. Palya takes around nine minutes by Metro.

He also highlighted the difference between travelling by road and Metro, particularly during peak hours.

"30 minutes by road to cover the distance from Kalena Agrahara to SG Palya on a weekend! Those living around Bannerghatta Road know it can easily take 40+ minutes during peak hours. Metro covers the same stretch in JUST 9 minutes, regardless of the time of day!"

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda Takes First-Day Metro Ride

Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda travelled on the Pink Line early on the first day of operations, joining commuters on the journey from Kalena Agrahara to S.G. Palya. He also inspected the operations and interacted with passengers.

In a social media post, he said: "Bengaluru's Pink Line Metro service commenced at 6:00 AM today. On this very first day, I traveled alongside the public from Kalena Agrahara to S.G. Palya to personally inspect the operations of this new line. Based on our observations, necessary instructions were given to officials and staff to ensure smooth service for the public."

Bengaluru's Pink Line Metro service commenced at 6:00 AM today. On this very first day, I traveled alongside the public from Kalena Agrahara to S.G. Palya to personally inspect the operations of this new line.

Based on our observations, necessary instructions were given to officials and staff to ensure smooth service for the public.

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಪಿಂಕ್ ಲೈನ್ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಸೇವೆ ಇಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಮೊದಲ ದಿನವೇ ಕಾಳೇನ ಅಗ್ರಹಾರದಿಂದ ಎಸ್.ಜಿ. ಪಾಳ್ಯವರೆಗೆ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಸಿ, ಹೊಸ ಮಾರ್ಗದ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯನ್ನು ಖುದ್ದಾಗಿ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.

ಸುಗಮ ಸೇವೆಗಾಗಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗೆ ಅಗತ್ಯ ಸೂಚನೆ ನೀಡಿದೆ.

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಬಲಪಡಿಸುವ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆ!

- Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) November 14, 2026

Chief MinisterD.K. Shivakumar Travels On Pink Line

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also travelled on the newly opened Pink Line and interacted with fellow passengers.

He highlighted the importance of the elevated section in strengthening Bengaluru's Metro network, easing traffic congestion and improving daily connectivity.

“Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @DKShivakumar travelled on the Namma Metro Pink Line today and interacted with fellow passengers. The elevated stretch from Kalena Agrahara to SG Palya will further strengthen Bengaluru's metro connectivity, ease traffic congestion and make daily travel more convenient for lakhs of commuters.”

Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @DKShivakumar travelled on the Namma Metro Pink Line today and interacted with fellow passengers.

The elevated stretch from Kalena Agrahara to SG Palya will further strengthen Bengaluru's metro connectivity, ease traffic congestion and make daily travel more convenient for lakhs of commuters.

ಸನ್ಮಾನ್ಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಡಿ.ಕೆ. ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರು ಇಂದು ಕಾಳೇನ ಅಗ್ರಹಾರದಿಂದ ಎಸ್.ಜಿ. ಪಾಳ್ಯವರೆಗಿನ ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋದ ನೂತನ ಗುಲಾಬಿ ಮಾರ್ಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಸಿ, ಸಹಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಂವಾದ ನಡೆಸಿದರು.

ಈ ನೂತನ ಮಾರ್ಗವು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಸಂಪರ್ಕ ಜಾಲವನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಬಲಪಡಿಸುವುದರ ಜೊತೆಗೆ, ಸಂಚಾರ ದಟ್ಟಣೆಯನ್ನು ತಗ್ಗಿಸಿ, ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ದೈನಂದಿನ ಪ್ರಯಾಣವನ್ನು ಸುಗಮಗೊಳಿಸಲಿದೆ.

- CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) November 14, 2026

Commuters WelcomeBengaluru Metro Pink Line

The first-day service received a positive response from passengers, many of whom welcomed the improved connectivity and shorter travel time. Metro officials and the technical team also accompanied commuters during the first ride and distributed pink roses.

Sharing her experience, Sowmya Bharat, a resident of Kalena Agrahara, said:

“Taking my first ride on the Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Suddaguntepalya Metro Station was a wonderful and memorable experience. The journey took us around 10 minutes and was really time-saving. Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, along with BMRCL officials and the technical team, welcomed us with pink roses and accompanied us during the ride. I feel this Metro line will greatly improve connectivity to other parts of Bengaluru.”

Other Commuters also felt that connectivity to other parts of Bengaluru would improve significantly with this Metro line

With commercial services now underway, the elevated Pink Line stretch is expected to provide considerable relief to commuters travelling along Bannerghatta Road while strengthening Bengaluru's public transport network.