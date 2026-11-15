BCCI Secretary Praises Indias U19 Team For Asia Cup Victory Over Pak

Bali [Indonesia], November 15 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia lauded India's U-19 team for their stunning victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, praising the young champions for their fighting spirit, determination and never-say-die attitude. He congratulated the players and support staff, saying the remarkable comeback showcased the team's character and reflected a bright future for Indian cricket.

India produced a remarkable fightback at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, chasing down Pakistan's imposing target of 338 to finish at 339/9 in the final over and clinch the continental title by one wicket. "All the glory belongs to the boys, the young champions of the Indian U19 team! The entire nation, along with the BCCI, is immensely proud and delighted with this remarkable achievement. They could not have delivered a better performance. My heartfelt congratulations to every member of the Indian U19 team and the entire support staff, who stood rock-solid behind the boys throughout their journey," Saikia told ANI.

"The team found itself in a situation where hope seemed almost lost. Yet, they fought until the very last ball and emerged victorious. This extraordinary comeback reflects the character, determination, dedication and self-belief of these young players. It is a true testament to their fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude," he added.

Saikia also credited Head of Cricket VVS Laxman and the support staff for their efforts in developing young talent and building a strong pipeline for the senior team. He said India's U-19 triumph under pressure reflected the effectiveness of their planning and offered encouraging signs for the future of Indian cricket.

"I would also like to extend my congratulations to our Head of Cricket, VVS Laxman, and the entire support staff. Their vision, meticulous planning and commitment to nurturing young talent are playing a crucial role in ensuring a continuous pipeline of talented players for the senior Indian team," Saikia said.

"The way this U19 team responded under immense pressure and secured victory in such a challenging situation gives us tremendous confidence in the future of Indian cricket. It is a clear indication that our next generation is heading in the right direction," he concluded.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted 337/9 in their 50 overs, with Usman Khan leading the charge with a brilliant 107 off 111 deliveries. Abdul Qadir contributed 80 off 54 balls, while captain Farhan Yousaf scored 63 off 60 deliveries. For India, Kavya Patel was the standout bowler with figures of four for 68, while Chigurupati Venkata claimed three wickets. In reply, India captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani led the chase with 80 off 101 balls, while Aaryavir Sehwag scored 58 off 61 deliveries. Manal Chauhan kept India in the hunt with an attacking 47 off 32 balls. With wickets falling at regular intervals, India found themselves under pressure before Mohit Ulva produced a match-winning unbeaten 49 off just 26 deliveries, striking five fours and three sixes. Chigurupati Venkata remained unbeaten on 11 off eight balls as India completed the memorable chase.

The victory secured India's ninth U19 Asia Cup title, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history. Their previous triumph had come in 2021, when they defeated Sri Lanka in the UAE. (ANI)