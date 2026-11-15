The President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, has once again grabbed headlines with his bold claim that he would beat his former predecessor and Democratic leader, Barack Obama, in a hypothetical US presidential election.

Trump has been in the news lately after the Republican Party's massive setback in the recently concluded US midterm elections, where it lost both the House of Representatives and the Senate as Democrats reclaimed control of both chambers of Congress after the November 3 elections.

The Republican Party's defeat has put Trump and his administration under immense scrutiny, with critics and political commentators questioning his standing following the historic rebuke.

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Trump's Bold Claim of Defeating Obama Goes Viral

As the Republican Party grapples with the fallout from the midterm elections, US President Donald Trump shifted his focus during a White House interview with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith on his YouTube show Straight Shooter.

In a video that went viral on social media, Smith asked Trump how he would fare if both he and former President Barack Obama were permitted to run against each other in a hypothetical election. Pointing to his past electoral vote totals in states like Texas and Florida, Trump asserted,“Yeah, I think I'd beat him easily."

The 80-year-old further told Smith that Obama was 'highly overrated' and 'a divider,' adding, 'I didn't think he was a good president.' When Stephen A. Smith asked the US President to classify himself in contrast, Donald Trump described himself as 'a person that brings people together,' arguing that economic success and investments under his administration unite Americans.

Smith:“Are you saying you would beat Obama?”

Trump:“Yeah, I think I'd beat him easily.”

Smith:“Easily?”

Trump:“I think he's highly overrated, yeah."

Smith: "Oh my lord."

Smith:“How was Obama overrated?”

Trump:“I thought he was a divider.”

Smith: "What would you classify yourself as being?”

Trump: "As a person that brings people together.”

- Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) November 13, 2026

Donald Trump succeeded Barack Obama as the President of the USA in 2016 following his victory over Democratic Candidate Hillary Clinton, taking office in January 2017. Obama served two consecutive terms as the US President from 2009 to 2013 and then to 2017.

Obama was the 12th President to serve two consecutive terms in American history and the first Black American to serve as commander-in-chief, holding office for eight years before handing over the presidency to Trump in January 2017.

'I Was Shocked'

Following the interview with US President Donald Trump, Stephen A. Smith himself expressed surprise on air regarding the remarks, telling CNN that he was genuinely taken aback by how dismissive Trump was toward his predecessor.

The sports commentator stated that Trump remained confident in his ability to defeat Obama, while expressing his disdain for liberals and arguing that the Democratic Party was 'ruining the country.

“I wasn't shocked that he said he thinks he'd beat him, but I was shocked that he would be so dismissive and disrespectful of Barack Obama,” Smith said.“I certainly don't think that would happen, to be quite honest with you,” Smith said.

“He just dogged in his belief in himself, as always, but also in his disgust with liberals, and his mentality is that the Democratic Party is ruining the country.

“And so his thought is, 'Obama is on the left, and he would have to capitulate to those folks on the left. It wouldn't be the other way around, and as a result, it would make it pretty easy for me to beat him because all I have to do is point to all the crazy things the crazy left is doing, and that's all it would take,'” he added.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's second term as US President will conclude in January 2029, and he cannot run for another term, as the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution expressly prohibits any individual from being elected to the office of the president more than twice.

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