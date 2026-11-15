Kerala CM Orders Immediate Release of Pending Rewards to 900 Athletes

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 15 (ANI): Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan shared a video on Instagram showing him calling state Sports Minister OJ Janeesh and directing him to take immediate steps to clear the long-pending reward payments due to athletes for the past seven years. The intervention came after several athletes personally brought to the Chief Minister's attention their grievances over the non-payment of cash rewards despite winning medals in national and international competitions. After hearing their complaints, the Chief Minister immediately called the Sports Minister and instructed him to take urgent steps to ensure the pending amounts were disbursed. The Chief Minister shared visuals of his interaction with the athletes and the subsequent phone conversation with the minister on Instagram. Around 900 athletes who won medals in national and international competitions during 2019-20 are entitled to receive cash rewards totalling Rs 1.50 crore. Steps are now underway to clear the payments that have remained pending for years. The Chief Minister said the government was committed to recognising the achievements of sportspersons while ensuring their welfare and financial security. He also pointed out that the increase in the cash reward for Asian Games gold medallists to Rs 50 lakh, enhanced benefits for coaches and measures to ensure equal recognition and financial support for para-game athletes were part of the government's commitment to the sports sector. (ANI)