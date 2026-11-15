Two Arrested for Railway Blast Near 50 GB Village in Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 (ANI): Two people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with a blast on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line near 50 GB village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, officials said. This development came following an investigation by the district police with input from security agencies. The blast had occured on November 3.

The arrested accused were identified as Devendra Singh and Mahakdeep Kaur, both residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab. Police have also detained other individuals suspected of being involved in the incident or assisting in the execution of the suspected blast. According to the information received, the case was solved with the help of inputs from Sri Ganganagar Police and coordination with security agencies.

Following the arrests, police have launched an intensive interrogation of the accused to ascertain further details about the incident and establish the role of other suspected persons. Bikaner Inspector General of Police (IG) Om Prakash and Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar are personally questioning the accused as part of the investigation. IPS officer Nitin Chaudhary is conducting the investigation into the entire case. More details are awaited.

Two cement pillars supporting railway tracks were damaged in a suspected blast near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway on November 3. Police had earlier ruled out any link with the 7.5 kg of RDX recently recovered in the border region. "There is no connection with the seized RDX, till now," Sri Ganganagar SP Harishankar had said. (ANI)