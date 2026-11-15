Piyush Goyal Holds Talks With ElSewedy Electric to Boost Egypt Trade

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday (local time) held a meeting with Ahmed ElSewedy, President and CEO of Egypt-based ElSewedy Electric, to discuss strengthening India-Egypt collaboration in key sectors, including electrical equipment, smart meters and data centres, as part of efforts to expand bilateral economic and investment ties.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Goyal described the interaction as productive and highlighted the investment opportunities offered by India's expanding market to global businesses. "I had a productive meeting with Mr. Ahmed ElSewedy, President & CEO of ElSewedy Electric. We discussed strategies to strengthen collaboration across several key sectors, including: Electrical equipment, Smart meters, Data centers. As India enters a significant growth trajectory, our expansive market presents substantial opportunities for global enterprises to invest, innovate, and expand in partnership with us," Goyal said.

The meeting comes during Goyal's official visit to Egypt from November 15 to 16, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries. As part of his engagements in Cairo, the Union Minister also interacted with members of the Bohra community, appreciating their contribution to strengthening people-to-people connections and economic relations between India and Egypt.

In a post on X, Goyal said, "Interacted with members of the Bohra community in Cairo and appreciated their role in fostering closer people-to-people ties and strengthening India-Egypt economic relations through their vibrant entrepreneurial presence."

Earlier, the Minister visited the Heliopolis War Cemetery in Cairo and paid homage to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the World Wars. Describing the visit as a poignant moment, Goyal highlighted the historical significance of the memorial and paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in the cause of humanity and freedom.

"Thousands of miles from India, a piece of our history rests in Cairo. At the Heliopolis War Cemetery, I paid homage to our brave soldiers from across India, who gave their lives during the World Wars for humanity and freedom. A truly poignant moment, at a memorial so thoughtfully conceived and beautifully maintained. May their sacrifice inspire generations to cherish and protect freedom & democracy," Goyal wrote on X.

During his two-day visit, Goyal is leading a delegation comprising more than 130 business leaders and start-ups to explore opportunities for expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries. According to the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Goyal will co-chair the seventh session of the India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee (JTC) with Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Dr Mohamed Farid Saleh, in Cairo on November 15. The visit also includes the India-Egypt Joint Business Council (JBC) meeting and the India-Egypt Business Forum, bringing together business leaders and industry representatives from both countries to explore opportunities in trade, investment, joint ventures and technology partnerships.