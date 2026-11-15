West Bengal could witness a significant change in weather conditions this week as a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal gathers strength. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been monitoring a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

According to the latest weather assessment, the system is expected to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression. Subsequently, it is likely to move north-northwestwards and develop into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around the evening of November 16.

However, its eventual movement and possible impact on the Bengal coast remain important factors to watch. The developing system has already raised concerns about changing weather conditions across eastern India.

South Bengal Weather: Kolkata, Howrah and Other Districts to Receive Rain

Despite the developing cyclone threat, South Bengal is unlikely to experience immediate rainfall. Sunday, November 15, is expected to remain predominantly dry, with no significant rain forecast across the region. Monday, November 16, is also likely to bring largely dry weather.

However, conditions could change from November 18. Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram are among the districts likely to experience rainfall.

According to the latest IMD forecast, Gangetic West Bengal could receive rainfall between November 18 and 20, with heavy rainfall warnings for November 19 and 20. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also possible in some areas.

Coastal districts, particularly South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, could experience more intense rainfall. Residents in these areas should keep track of subsequent weather bulletins.

North Bengal Weather: Dry Conditions to Continue, Temperatures May Feel Cooler

While South Bengal prepares for a possible spell of rain, North Bengal is expected to experience relatively stable weather conditions initially.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Malda and both North and South Dinajpur districts are likely to remain predominantly dry on Sunday, November 15. No significant rainfall is expected across these districts in the immediate forecast.

However, residents in the hill districts may experience a noticeable chill, particularly during the early morning and nighttime hours.

The weather situation could evolve as the Bay of Bengal system develops. Therefore, people across North and South Bengal should follow updated IMD forecasts rather than assume that the current dry spell will continue throughout the week.