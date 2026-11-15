Petrol and diesel prices remained largely unchanged across major Indian cities on Saturday, November 15, providing relief to consumers amid continuing fluctuations in international crude oil prices. In large cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, oil marketing firms maintained stable retail fuel prices.

Despite uncertainty in the global energy market and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, fuel prices have remained relatively constant since the beginning of November. Although the extra excise tax on gasoline exports was eliminated by the Centre, domestic consumers have not yet seen any significant adjustments in retail fuel prices.