Union Minister Chouhan Promotes Healthy Soil Drive During Odisha Visit

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the historic 9th-century Chausathi Yogini Peetha at Hirapur, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, as part of his outreach programme under the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' (Save the Farm Campaign), urging farmers to adopt sustainable agricultural practices and protect soil health. During his visit to the 1,100-year-old shrine on Saturday, the Union Minister offered prayers and planted a sapling within the temple premises to promote environmental conservation.

Following the temple visit, Chouhan toured nearby paddy fields in Hirapur, inspecting the standing crops and interacting directly with local farmers. The high-profile agricultural awareness drive, organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, is anchored around the core vision of 'Swasth Dhara, Samriddh Kisan' (Healthy Soil, Prosperous Farmer). Addressing the gathering, Chouhan emphasised soil health management, sustainable farming practices, and central government initiatives aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and farmer prosperity. Speaking to reporters, Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed concern that uncontrolled and excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides was gradually degrading soil health. "We must act now to implement measures that will protect 'Mother Earth' and our farmlands, ensuring that the soil continues to produce food grains, fruits and vegetables for future generations," he said.

At Hirapur, Chouhan was joined by scientists and officials from the central and state governments, including representatives of the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). "We are urging farmers to use fertilisers only after conducting soil tests. We advise them to apply fertilisers based on the specific nutrient deficiencies identified, ensuring a balanced approach that keeps both the soil and human health intact. We also encourage farmers to practice natural or organic farming on a portion of their land... There is also a need to change crop rotation patterns," he said. Chouhan said crop rotation patterns also need to change. He made a specific appeal to Odisha's farmers to grow pulses during the "rice fallow" period, when fields lie empty after the paddy harvest. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi participated in a state-level programme in Balangir district to distribute housing benefits and work orders to five lakh eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present on the occasion. During the programme, 248 projects worth Rs 911.14 crore were also inaugurated by CM Majhi and their foundation stones were laid across Balangir district. The projects cover several sectors, including healthcare, drinking water, irrigation, Anganwadi centres, additional classrooms, roads and hostels.