Gold, Silver Price Today, November 15: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|22kt Gold
|24kt Gold
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 12,630
|Rs 13,777
|Rs 1,95,000
|Mumbai
|Rs 12,615
|Rs 13,762
|Rs 1,95,000
|Chennai
|Rs 12,615
|Rs 13,762
|Rs 1,95,000
|Kolkata
|Rs 12,615
|Rs 13,762
|Rs 1,95,000
|Bengaluru
|Rs 12,615
|Rs 13,762
|Rs 1,95,000
|Hyderabad
|Rs 12,615
|Rs 13,762
|Rs 1,95,000
Due to variations in local dealer rates, shipping, and insurance fees, gold and silver prices range somewhat between Indian cities. As a result, depending on where they are, purchasers could observe little differences in bullion prices.
International bullion prices, changes in the rupee's value relative to the US dollar, import taxes, and domestic demand are some of the variables that affect gold prices in India. Variations in city-wise prices are also influenced by shifts in local market pricing.
The domestic gold rate is determined by converting foreign gold prices into Indian rupees and adding any relevant import-related expenses. Currency fluctuations, industrial demand, and changes in international markets all have an impact on silver prices.
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