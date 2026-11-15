Delhi could witness a change in weather conditions on Sunday, November 15, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting very light rain or drizzle at isolated places.

The possibility of rainfall is linked to an approaching western disturbance influencing weather conditions over northwest India. Its impact is expected to extend across parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.

According to the weather department, Delhi is likely to experience generally cloudy skies, with mist and shallow fog during the morning. The possibility of isolated drizzle is expected mainly between morning and forenoon hours.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius. No weather warning has been issued for the national capital.

Delhi AQI Today: Pollution Remains A Major Concern

The possibility of rainfall comes at a time when Delhi continues to struggle with deteriorating air quality.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data cited in the Urban Acres report, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 367 on Saturday. Although this was slightly lower than Friday's reading of 373, the city continued to remain in the 'very poor' category.

The situation was particularly concerning in several neighbourhoods, with 17 monitoring areas recording AQI readings above 400, placing them in the 'severe' category.

Air pollution has intensified across the capital since the beginning of November. The combination of unfavourable weather conditions, weak winds and the accumulation of pollutants has made breathing increasingly uncomfortable for residents.

The Safdarjung weather station also recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 1.9 degrees above the seasonal average.

Will Drizzle Reduce Delhi Pollution? Here's What To Expect

The expected drizzle could offer some temporary relief from Delhi's worsening air quality. Rainfall can help bring suspended dust and particulate matter down to the ground, potentially improving the concentration of pollutants in the atmosphere.

However, the extent of improvement will depend on the intensity of rainfall and accompanying wind conditions. Very light showers may not be sufficient to clear the dense pollution hanging over the capital.

Wind speed will also play an important role. Stronger winds can help disperse pollutants, while calm conditions allow harmful particles to remain trapped closer to the surface.

An analysis by Climate Trends, based on CPCB data, also highlighted the severity of Delhi's pollution problem. The city's average PM2.5 concentration on November 8 stood at 290 micrograms per cubic metre, nearly five times India's prescribed 24-hour standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

Therefore, while Sunday's drizzle could bring a brief improvement, residents should not expect an immediate or lasting solution to the pollution crisis. Air quality readings over the next few days will offer a clearer picture of whether the weather change has made a meaningful difference.