Prince and Princess of Wales to Visit Mumbai for 2026 Earthshot Prize

The Prince and Princess of Wales will travel to Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, marking their first joint overseas engagement since Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in 2024. Kensington Palace confirmed on November 14 that both the Prince and Princess of Wales will travel to Mumbai for the environmental awards ceremony and a series of engagements centred on sustainability, innovation and youth leadership. The visit also marks Kate's first appearance at the Earthshot Prize since 2022, when the ceremony was held in Boston, United States. The couple's return to India comes nearly a decade after their previous joint visit to the country in 2016, when they also travelled to Bhutan. In India, their itinerary included Mumbai, New Delhi, Kaziranga National Park in Assam and the Taj Mahal in Agra. According to Kensington Palace, this year's Earthshot Prize will be its biggest edition yet, bringing together around 5,000 people in Mumbai, including heads of state, young people, academics, scientists, business leaders, innovators, philanthropists and indigenous communities. The three-day programme will see the royal couple participate in engagements celebrating innovation, sustainability and youth leadership, while highlighting the longstanding connections between the United Kingdom and India. The India visit marks another significant step in Kate's gradual return to international royal engagements following her cancer diagnosis. The Princess announced in January 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. She revealed in early 2025 that her cancer was in remission and that she had gradually resumed her public responsibilities. Since her diagnosis, Prince William has attended the annual Earthshot Prize ceremonies without her. Kate did not accompany him to Singapore in 2023, Cape Town in 2024 or Rio de Janeiro in 2025. In May 2026, she undertook her first overseas trip in more than two years, visiting Reggio Emilia in northern Italy for a two-day engagement focused on early childhood development and child-centred education. Her upcoming India visit will be her first time attending the environmental awards since the 2022 ceremony in Boston. Launched by Prince William in 2021, the Earthshot Prize aims to encourage innovative solutions to climate change and other major environmental challenges over a 10-year period. India holds particular significance for this year's edition. Announcing the 2026 awards in February, William highlighted the country's technological capabilities, biodiversity and young population. "This country is a global technology leader; it's home to 8 per cent of the world's biodiversity," he said, adding, "It's the world's fastest-growing major climate with the largest population of young people in the world. And it's home to more Earthshot Prize finalists and winners than any other country on the planet." This year, the awards received approximately 7,000 nominations from 169 countries. The 15 finalists represent a diverse range of businesses, policymakers and community-led initiatives. Among the finalists is India's Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, one of the country's major electric three-wheeler manufacturers. Other finalists include Argentina-based wildfire detection platform Satellites on Fire and the Yellowstone to Yukon conservation collaboration, as per People magazine. The awards ceremony is scheduled for November 17 in Mumbai.