BRS Leader Criticizes Sonia Gandhi Memoir

Former BRS MP B Vinod Kumar has expressed disappointment that the formation of Telangana state has not been mentioned in Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. He said that while the people of Telangana have appreciated her contribution to the formation of the state, it is "unfortunate" that the book does not mention the Telangana statehood movement or her role in the formation of the separate state.

Vinod Kumar said that Sonia Gandhi had played an important role in the Congress party and the UPA government, but had not referred to the formation of Telangana in her book. Kumar told ANI on Sunday,“She has not mentioned the state of Telangana. Because she did an important role in the Congress party and also in the UPA government. The formation of the separate state of Telangana and the people of Telangana appreciated her visit. But unfortunately, she has not mentioned the Telangana statehood movement. She did not mention how she decided for the formation of the state Telangana.”

Reacting to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's Bharat Summit, Vinod Kumar said that the state government was spending a significant amount of money on the event, which was being held over three to four days and attended by delegates from abroad and different parts of the country.

“It's spending a lot of money on this summit, three or four days, and invited many delegates from abroad as well as from different parts of the country,” he said.

The political rift has widened over the release of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, drawing swift praise from party members and sharp scepticism from the opposition.

The memoir, published by HarperCollins in India, went on sale on Tuesday. It traces Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge to her life in India and the personal losses that shaped her bond with the country, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Meanwhile, delegates and representatives from more than 70 countries arrived in Hyderabad on Friday to participate in the Bharat Summit 2026, held on November 13 and 14 at HITEX. The two-day gathering brought together elected representatives, policymakers and intellectuals for discussions on issues of global significance.