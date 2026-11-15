Jail Authorities Refuse Revised Plea For Amritpal Singh Funeral Visit

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 15 (ANI): As Singh's family wishes to postpone his grandmother's funeral, Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh counsel, Advocate Karamvir Singh Pannu, alleged that authorities at Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail have declined to accept a revised application. Singh, who heads the Waris Punjab De organisation and represents the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency, has been lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam since April 2023. His detention followed a high-security crackdown after a violent protest at the police station.

Speaking to the reporters on Saturday, Advocate Pannu claimed that the family decided to postpone the funeral rituals to November 20 so Singh could attend, but prison officials said they could not comply with the revised application on such short notice. "Following the passing of Amritpal Singh's grandmother yesterday, we secured relief from the court of the Additional Sessions Judge, which granted a one-day custodial parole. However, Dibrugarh Jail authorities informed us that they could not comply with the order on such short notice. We intended to file an amendment application, as the family wishes to reschedule the funeral; however, the authorities are refusing to accept our filing," he said.

The counsel further asserted, "We will pursue every legal avenue, whether it be the High Court or the Supreme Court, to uphold our rights." Earlier on Friday, Singh was granted a one-day interim custody parole by a district court in Amritsar to attend the final funeral rites of his grandmother, according to Pannu. "Amritpal Singh's grandmother passed away recently, and for performing her last rites and rituals, Bhai Amritpal Singh ji's presence was extremely necessary. Accordingly, we had moved an application in the District Court, Amritsar, to perform her last rites and rituals. The judge agreed with all the arguments, and he has been granted a one-day interim parole. He will come in police custody only, and the expenditure for it will be borne by the family," Pannu told ANI.

Amritpal Singh was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters, on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements. His detention has been extended twice, once in April 2024 and for the second time in April 2025, since he was taken into custody in 2023. After the latest extension of his detention in April 2025, Singh moved the Supreme Court. (ANI)