The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Andhra Pradesh as a developing low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify in the coming days.

According to the latest weather assessment, the system is moving towards the northwest and is likely to strengthen into a depression. Its development could have a significant impact on weather conditions along the Andhra Pradesh coastline.

The approaching system has raised concerns, particularly as several coastal areas have experienced adverse weather conditions in recent weeks. Authorities are closely monitoring its movement and possible intensification.

Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Expected in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh

North coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience the most significant impact of the developing weather system. The IMD has indicated the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of the region on Thursday and Friday, November 19 and 20.

The system could move closer to the North Andhra coastline, bringing intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Wind speeds are expected to reach 50-60 kmph in affected areas.

Residents in vulnerable coastal locations have been advised to remain alert and follow official weather updates. Fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea due to the possibility of rough conditions.

Those already at sea have been advised to return to the coast or move towards safer locations. People have also been cautioned against standing near trees, electricity poles and hoardings during periods of strong winds.

Telangana Weather Update: Cold Conditions Continue Alongside Rain Forecast

While Andhra Pradesh faces a possible cyclone threat, Telangana is likely to experience a different weather pattern. The developing system over the Bay of Bengal could also influence weather conditions in parts of the state.

According to the forecast, some areas of Telangana may receive light to moderate rainfall or experience thunderstorms on November 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, cold conditions are continuing across several parts of the state, including Hyderabad. Night temperatures have been falling in multiple districts, increasing the intensity of the winter chill.

The weather department has indicated that temperatures could drop further in the coming days. Residents have been advised to stay updated on local forecasts, particularly as rainfall and colder conditions could occur around the same period.