An 18-year-old woman working at a clothing showroom in west Delhi's Moti Nagar was allegedly murdered inside a changing room on Saturday evening, November 14. Police suspect that a strained personal relationship or unrequited love may have been behind the killing.

The victim, identified as Shabnam, worked at a clothing showroom near Moti Nagar Metro Station and lived with her family in west Delhi. According to preliminary police findings, the accused allegedly knew her and had been friends with her in the past.

Investigators said the man reached the showroom around the time Shabnam's shift was about to end. He allegedly took her into a trial room and attacked her neck with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing the premises.

Showroom Staff Discover Body Around 9 PM

The incident came to light at around 9 pm, when showroom employees were preparing to close the establishment. While checking the changing rooms, they found Shabnam lying inside with serious injuries.

The staff immediately alerted the police. Officers who reached the spot found injury marks on the woman's neck, reportedly caused by a sharp-edged weapon. Her body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police Probe Possible Relationship Dispute

According to the preliminary investigation, Shabnam and the accused were said to have been friends earlier but their relationship had soured over the last few months.

Police are investigating if the attack was triggered by a fallout between the two or a case of unrequited love. But the motive has not yet been officially confirmed and investigators are looking at all possible angles.

CCTV Footage Examined as Search for Accused Continues

Police are looking at CCTV footage inside and outside the showroom to piece together the sequence of events, the suspect's movements and how he escaped.

Raids were also being carried out by the teams to arrest the accused who was reportedly absconding. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses and the post-mortem findings become available.