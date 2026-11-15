Fresh Snowfall Blankets Badrinath Dham Before Winter Closure Rituals

Nature staged a breathtaking, wintry spectacle at the world-famous Badrinath Dham on Sunday, blanketing the sacred Himalayan shrine in fresh snowfall just 24 hours before its doors close for the harsh winter months. The snowfall has brought a significant change in the weather pattern across Badrinath Dham and its adjoining high-altitude areas.

The snow-covered mountain peaks have enhanced the scenic beauty of the shrine, offering breathtaking views to devotees visiting the holy site. A sudden shift in weather sent temperatures plummeting and wrapped the valley in a biting chill. Despite the severe cold and snowfall, devotees continued to arrive at the shrine to seek the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal. The portals of Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter season on November 16 at 9:37 PM. Preparations for the religious rituals associated with the closure are in their final stages at the shrine.

The snowfall ahead of the annual closure has brought a sharp chill to the region. The sacred Himalayan shrine, dedicated to Lord Badri Vishal, draws lakhs of pilgrims annually during the Char Dham Yatra. With the onset of harsh winter weather in higher altitudes of Uttarakhand, the closing ceremony marks the culmination of the annual pilgrimage season. Badrinath is one of the holy shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 divya desams, incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Badrinath town is also part of the Panch Badri temples, including Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri and Vriddha Badri, along with the Badrinath temple. The Badrinath temple is divided into three parts, which are the Garbha Griha or the sanctum sanctorum, the Darshan Mandap where rituals are conducted and the Sabha Mandap, where pilgrims assemble.